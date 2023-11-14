Britain’s labor market better than expected after rate hike

(Bloomberg) — Britain’s labor market is in the grip of an economic slowdown, underscoring the challenge facing the Bank of England as it struggles to control inflation.

Core income growth, payroll data on the number of jobs and the unemployment rate failed to show signs of an emerging slowdown in the labor market, according to data from the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday.

In a mixed report, regular wage growth slowed and vacancies continued a prolonged decline, making the picture worse for policymakers. To complicate matters further, some of the figures were based on experimental estimates due to lack of responses to the ONS’s Labor Force Survey.

“With the market still fundamentally tight, the Bank of England is unlikely to change its course of keeping interest rates high in the near term,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

The pound jumped after the release showed wages growth slowed more than economists had expected. But the move was largely contained, with sterling strengthening just 0.1% against the dollar while remaining flat against the euro.

The data did little to change the market’s view on where interest rates are headed. Swap pricing means that the BOE has raised interest rates and will keep policy tight for an extended period, before cutting rates in the second half of 2024.

Strong elements of the ONS report include:

Overall wage growth fell from 8.2% to 7.9% in the third quarter. That was well above the 7.3% that economists had expected.

Regular public sector pay rose by 6.8% to 7.3% over that period, a sign that pay for government employees is supporting the headline figures.

The number of workers on payrolls increased by 33,000 in October, defying forecasts for a decline. The September reading was also revised to show an increase instead of a decline.

The total number of people employed in the third quarter reached 54,000. Inactivity – the number of people out of work and not looking for a job – rose by 33,000.

Unemployment remains at 4.2%, contrary to the BoE’s expectations of a continued higher drift.

The claimant rate of people receiving benefits stood at 4% in October.

Real regular wages – what workers take home after inflation – rose 1.3%, the fastest increase in two years.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“The latest batch of jobs data shows why the Bank of England will continue to double its “high for longer” outlook for policy. The labor market and wage growth have cooled, but not so much that the central bank is confident. Maybe he can bring inflation back to 2% soon.

-Ana Andrade and Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for feedback.

Those factors will do little to ease the BOE’s concerns that the labor market is putting upward pressure on prices. Business groups say they are still struggling to hire the people they need, forcing them to raise wages.

“Our own data shows that business leaders continue to cite skills and labor shortages as having a negative impact on their organisation,” said Alexandra Hall-Chen, principal policy adviser for employment at the Institute. is secondary to more general concerns about.” Director.

The report also showed some signs that the labor market that had been hot is poised to cool. Officials increasingly think they are winning the battle to tame inflation, having raised interest rates from 0.1% to 5.25% in less than two years, and signaling that further increases are unlikely. Is.

Average earnings excluding bonuses rose 7.7% in the three months to September, compared with a revised 7.9% in the period to August. This was in line with expectations.

Private sector regular wage growth slowed to 7.8% from 8.1%.

Vacancies fell by 58,000 to 957,000 in the quarter to October. This is the lowest since June 2021. This was the 16th consecutive decline.

Policy makers have stressed the need to keep policy in a “restrictive” zone for extended periods. Wage growth is still well above levels in line with the 2% inflation target. Markets are expecting the first rate cut in August next year, a move backed by BOE chief economist Hugh Pill last week.

“The BOE will be disappointed by the slow pace at which wage growth is slowing,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equity Capital in London. “Today’s report reinforces the BoE’s arguments that interest rates will need to be kept at their current elevated levels for a longer period of time to ensure that downward pressure on inflationary forces continues to be felt.”

Crucial for rates will be October’s inflation data, due on Wednesday.

While the headline CPI rate is projected to slow sharply due to cheap energy bills, traders will focus on services inflation to gauge whether there is any easing of underlying price pressures. The stronger-than-expected reading may provide relief to traders from rate cut bets.

“The annual increase in regular pay is still one of the highest annual growth rates since comparable records began in 2001,” the ONS said.

For the second month, the ONS produced experimental data on employment, unemployment and inactivity, after which it was forced to suspend its flagship labor force survey after a decline in response rates.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said, “It is pleasing to see inflation falling and real wages rising, putting more money in people’s pockets.” “Building on the labor market reforms in the spring, the autumn statement will set out my plans to get people back to work and deliver growth for the UK.”

The LFS will restart in December and a “changed” LFS will be introduced in March. Meanwhile, the BOE is likely to rely on its own suite of labor market indicators. The central bank believes wages have increased by about 7%, slightly lower than official measures.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Our labor market figures show a largely unchanged picture, with a broad spectrum of people who are employed, unemployed or neither working nor looking for a job. There has been little change in the ratio in the last quarter.” “With inflation slowing in the latest quarter, real wages are now rising at the fastest rate in two years.”

–With assistance from Constantine Kourkoulas, James Hirai, Aline Oyamada and Greg Ritchie.

(Updated with details from reports, commentary and market reaction.)

