Britain’s employers have limited the recruitment of permanent employees amid economic stress.

Demand for permanent hires among UK businesses has fallen at the second-fastest rate since the pandemic, amid poor conditions for the UK economy, Britain’s biggest recruiters have warned the Bank of England.

Ahead of the central bank’s decision on interest rates on December 14, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) trade body said prolonged economic uncertainty and hesitancy over new hires had hit activity in November.

A monthly snapshot of the UK jobs market produced by REC and accountancy firm KPMG, closely tracked by TradeNeedle Street, shows that the availability of new job candidates grew at the fastest rate since December 2020.

But permanent staff hiring fell at the second-fastest rate since June 2020, when the first COVID-19 lockdowns triggered the economic collapse.

The Bank’s policymakers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, are watching Britain’s jobs market closely for evidence of persistence after blocking 14 consecutive interest rate hikes in September.

Due to rising pressure on the economy due to higher borrowing costs, the bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the current level of 5.25%.

Bailey has said that dealing with extremely high inflation will require keeping rates high for a long time. However, the latest data from REC and KPMG provide some indications that the jobs market could drive a significant increase in inflation in the future.

Starting wage inflation fell to a 32-month low, while job vacancies fell for the second time in three months, according to the latest data. This comes ahead of official data on the state of the employment market from the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday

Claire Warnes, skills and productivity partner at KPMG UK, said employers are reining in hiring and pushing ahead with redundancies in response to the “continued economic downturn”.

He said: “Businesses want to plan for the year ahead, but the prospect of UK economic growth faltering means the certainty they need is not there. This is now impacting starting salaries, as salary inflation is not as sharp as in previous months. With the Bank of England looking likely to keep interest rates high for now, businesses will need to remain flexible to manage this period of inflows.

The REC and KPMG survey revealed that employer confidence has declined amid the current economic environment. This resulted in a hiring freeze and cuts in vacancies, with the sharpest decline in London.

REC chief executive Neil Carberry said 2023 has been a “testing year” for recruiters, but there is anecdotal evidence that employers may delay restarting their recruitment plans until the new year.

However, he said wage growth could be stronger next year if employers find it harder to recruit after the government announced tighter migration rules this week. “For policymakers, any return to growth will put pressure on an underlying tight labor market – this week’s pro-election rather than pro-economy decision on immigration will only exacerbate this.”

