Britain’s economy stagnates as finance minister condemns lack of inflation

Gross domestic product saw no growth in the three quarters to the end of September, after a 0.2% increase in the previous quarter.

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said high inflation remains the country’s “biggest obstacle to economic growth.”

Skyscrapers in the Canary Wharf financial, business and shopping district in London, UK.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | getty images

Britain’s economy remained stable in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday.

GDP saw no quarterly growth in the three months to the end of September, after a 0.2% rise in the previous quarter. In annual terms, Britain’s third-quarter GDP was 0.6% higher than the same period in 2022.

Services sector output declined 0.1% in the quarter, but the decline was offset by a 0.1% rise in construction performance, while the manufacturing sector remained flat.

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said high inflation remains the country’s “biggest obstacle to economic growth”, with the consumer price index remaining at 6.7% year-on-year in September.

“The best way to grow our economy sustainably right now is to stick to our plan and turn inflation on its head,” Hunt said.

“The Autumn Statement will focus on how we can grow the economy healthy again by unlocking investment, getting people back to work and improving our public services so we can deliver the growth our country needs Can do.”

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, said Friday’s data confirmed the coming recession that has been increasingly signaled by leading indicators in recent months, with cracks in consumer spending and business activity appearing to drag on labor demand. I have also softened.

“The September figures surprised positively due to the UK’s strong services sector, but were not enough to offset the negative impact of July and bring any growth in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter. “Despite avoiding recession, today’s no growth rate means the UK economy is stagnating with only 0.2% economic growth over the past six months.” He said.

“Unfortunately, the economic pain has been delayed for many. As the Bank of England said earlier this month, more than half of the impact of higher interest rates on GDP levels is still to come, Britain The U.S. economy faces increasing headwinds as we approach 2024.”

