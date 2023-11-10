UK GDP rose 0.2% in September 2023 due to services growth, while consumer-facing sectors sank.

Advertisement

The United Kingdom’s monthly real gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by a modest 0.2% in September 2023, according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics.

This follows a revised growth of 0.1% in August 2023, which was adjusted down from the initially reported 0.2%.

“The UK economy remains surprisingly resilient, with GDP growth beating expectations and still in positive territory despite pressures from higher interest rates, higher input costs and falling costs of living,” said Nicholas Haight, investment analyst at the Wealth Club. Is in.”

The growth in September was mainly driven by the services sector, which saw a growth of 0.2%.

Notable contributions to this growth were from professional, scientific and technological activities as well as human health and social work activities. According to the bulletin, the latest COVID-19 vaccination drive in September boosted production.

In August 2023, services output was projected to grow by 0.3%, but the figure was revised down from an initial report of 0.4%.

On a less positive note, consumer-facing services contracted 0.2% in September after a 0.7% decline in August and remained below pre-COVID-19 levels.

This decline in consumer-facing services could raise concerns about overall consumer sentiment and spending patterns in the UK.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast growth of 1.3% this year and 1.5% next year for the region, which includes the UK and Switzerland as well as the 27-nation European Union.

For the Eurozone, growth is forecast at 0.7% this year and 1.2% next year. If inflation falls faster than expected, it will boost consumer real income and spending and could improve growth.

But an escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine and accompanying sanctions and trade disruption could mean weaker growth.

For now, the month-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has caused a temporary increase in oil prices, but has not disrupted the European economy, Kammerer said.

Source