Britain’s economy remained stable in the third quarter

The fact that the UK economy did not shrink in the latest quarter will temporarily ease some of the talk about a recession. Our best guess at this point is that we will return to very modest growth in the fourth quarter, although this is partly dependent on base effects after weakness in July. Instead, the discussion of a potential recession should focus more on what’s happening in the jobs market. There has been a clear decline in hiring demand, although issues with unemployment data make it difficult to say by how much this has increased unemployment. We expect redundancies to increase gradually as the impact of higher rates continues to squeeze margins for businesses.

Higher mortgage rates will also weigh on activity. With around 4-5% of mortgage holders refinancing each quarter, many of whom come from a 5-year fixed deal with rates starting at 1 or 2, the average repayment will continue to rise – even though it seems the Bank of England The strictness cycle is over. We expect the average rate on outstanding mortgage loans to rise from 3% to just under 4% by the end of 2024. That said, we need to remember that only about a quarter of households have a mortgage these days, and that pain will be partially mitigated by positive real wage growth in coming quarters. In short, we believe the most likely path for the economy is stagnation or very modest growth next year, although a recession cannot be ruled out.

These latest GDP figures are of limited consequence for the Bank of England, and the committee’s focus will be more on next week’s services inflation and pay rise data. Both are still too high for the Bank’s liking, but barring any big surprises in either set of figures, we think the next move for the Bank Rate will be lower with cuts starting next summer.

Source: think.ing.com