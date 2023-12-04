Britain's economy is struggling with a 'sprain, not a broken leg' – Chancellor

The UK economy may be suffering from a “sprain”, Jeremy Hunt said, but he rejected the diagnosis of a “broken leg”.

The Chancellor stressed the need for “positivity” about future growth prospects as he insisted last month’s Autumn Statement would be “transformational” to reviving British productivity in the years to come.

His comments came during an appearance at the Resolution Foundation conference, as the influential think tank published a report detailing the scale of the challenges facing the UK.

It found that the UK has seen a 15-year relative decline, with productivity growth at half the rate of other advanced economies and the average worker losing out on £10,700 a year in wage growth.

The Resolution Foundation reports that the lowest income households in Britain have a standard of living that is £4,300 lower than their French counterparts.

The nearly 300-page report also warns that household incomes are not expected to catch up with the cost of living until at least 2027, with income inequality in the UK higher than any other major European country. There is more in.

The Chancellor sought to offer a better approach during a question-and-answer session with Zane Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist magazine.

An audience member asked why the think tank was “describing an economy that has a broken leg” while the “chief surgeon” disagreed.

Mr Hunt responded, “I think it’s really important that we don’t lose our self-confidence.”

The Chancellor, who is also a keen runner, suggested that UK commentators are good at identifying problems, but added: “I’m not sure I would describe it as a broken leg, but those areas Will identify where we can do better.

“And it’s great for us that we do that. But sometimes we forget that other countries also have things they need to improve.

“I think we should never lose faith that we do some things absolutely amazing. I know he’s controversial in other ways, but when Elon Musk came here three weeks ago, he said there were only two centers in the world for AI, San Francisco and London.

“There’s a lot on the line for us, so if we’re going to deal with a sprain instead of a broken leg, let’s do it with an attitude of positivity.”

Elsewhere in the debate, Mr Hunt blamed Brexit and the Covid pandemic for damaging instability at the heart of government.

“I think there’s a very specific reason why we’ve had political chop and change – I don’t think that’s a good thing,” the chancellor said.

Jeremy Hunt appears at an event for the Resolution Foundation think tank (Maja Smijkowska/PA).

“Ministers get huge benefits by staying in their posts for a long time,” he said.

“But we had Brexit, which led to a hung parliament, which led to an incredibly challenging time politically, where the British people voted to leave the European Union, but Parliament could not agree how, And ultimately Theresa May’s government fell.

“Then we had a pandemic, these things led to changes in Whitehall. “I’m hopeful that we can have more stability going forward, because I think that’s a better thing for policy.”

The Resolution Foundation report supported calls to make permanent the full expenditure, part of a package of tax breaks for businesses.

Mr Hunt insisted it was part of a larger and unfinished project to boost productivity and growth

“Is there more we can do? Absolutely. I think in every financial program I’ve done, I’ve demonstrated that I’m ready to do big, new things,” he said.

“In the long run, you can raise the standard of living only by increasing productivity,” he said at the event.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com