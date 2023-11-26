Photograph: Oli Skarf/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is not getting a break! Barely was the ink dry on last week’s Autumn Statement when news of record migration figures emerged. Last week, inflation in Rwanda fell more than expected within hours of a Supreme Court ruling against the government’s plan to crack down on asylum seekers.

There is no doubt that migration is one of the three major economic challenges facing the Prime Minister, along with record tax levels and the dismal state of the economy. The way the opinion polls are looking, those may soon be the problems Keir Starmer will inherit.

True economic liberals wonder what all the fuss is about as far as immigration is concerned. For them, the free movement of labor is of a piece with the free movement of capital and the free movement of goods: an essential component of a globalized economy in which barriers to development are removed.

That’s the principle anyway. In practice, the global financial crisis of 2008 exposed the dangers of allowing the unfettered movement of money. Frictionless trade and long, integrated supply chains remained popular until their vulnerabilities were exposed by the COVID pandemic and its consequences.

RELATED: ‘Many care homes wouldn’t be here without foreign workers:’ fears over Tories’ plan to limit immigration

It was only a matter of time before a backlash against migration began and now there are signs of it throughout the West: in Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, the US and France. In Britain, most voters accept that some internal migration is inevitable, even desirable, but they want it to be managed by the government. The Conservatives are actually committed to doing this, but in the four years since Sunak was elected on a manifesto promising to reduce the number of people coming to the UK, net migration in 2022 has almost tripled. The record has reached 745,000.

If migration is no longer at the top of the list of public concerns, it’s because there are more serious problems to worry about – like the cost of living. A YouGov tracker poll shows 60% of voters think immigration is too much, a slight change from 57% just before the 2019 election. Only 7% think it is too low.

Some of the recent increase has been due to one-off factors – such as granting special visas to people from Hong Kong, Ukraine and Afghanistan – but the total figure for 2022 was still equal to two and a half times the peak. The level reached before the Brexit referendum. Legal migration reduces the number of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats, and comes at a time when there is a persistent shortage of homes, rents have skyrocketed and house prices have long been on the rise. There is only a temporary pause in the ongoing trend.

Unless there is a massive – and impossible – increase in house building, these economic problems will be exacerbated by a population increase of almost the size of Leeds in a single year. Nevertheless, Jeremy Hunt’s tax plans are based on post-election cuts to day-to-day spending for Whitehall departments and less generous public investment. High levels of net migration require investments in infrastructure that neither the Conservatives nor Labor offer.

That said, there are benefits for the Prime Minister from record levels of migration. Many of the new arrivals are filling staff shortages in the NHS and social care. Without workers from India, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, the waiting list would be even longer.

The same applies to employment levels, which have not yet reached pre-Covid levels, even after record net migration in 2022. Without the boost provided by foreign-born workers the labor shortage would be even more severe.

Ultimately, development occurred. Jeremy Hunt made a big deal in his autumn statement about how the economy will expand in 2023, thus fulfilling one of five pledges made by Sunak at the start of the year. But without net migration, the economy would be shrinking, not growing. The Office for Budget Responsibility expects the economy – as measured by gross domestic product (GDP) – to grow by 0.6% in 2023. Gross domestic product – a better measure of living standards – would decline by 0.3%.

The truth is that there are push factors behind the movement of people from one country to another and from one continent to another. The main push factor is the desire to escape poverty, with access to modern media highlighting the high standards of living available in rich countries to poor people in Africa and Asia. The climate crisis – if not addressed – will only increase pressures.

The West’s response has included erecting physical barriers to stop people from coming. It would be better to focus on the reasons why people leave home in the first place. This would mean fulfilling promises to help poor countries grow their economies, providing urgently needed financial resources for global warming adaptation and mitigation, reducing trade barriers, and increasing rather than cutting aid.

Much of the developed world is experiencing declining birth rates and an aging population. Immigration prevents population decline and provides willing people to fill labor market vacancies. In the case of Britain, it has also locked the economy into a low-productivity trap as the availability of cheap foreign labor has served to discourage businesses from investing in new kit.

Breaking this habit will involve much greater investment in the NHS and social care, a wider industrial strategy designed to boost skills, action to help adults with numeracy and literacy, and moving the transition from welfare to Tailored programs will be included to increase the number of people interested. Work. Successive Tory governments since 2010 have promised to reduce immigration but the economy has become accustomed to it. It will not be easy to end this dependency. Never cold turkey.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com