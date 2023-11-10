Britain's economy escapes recession with no growth in GDP in the third quarter

Britain’s economy has escaped recession as there was unexpectedly no growth in GDP in the third quarter of the year.

The economy avoided a contraction in September, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, which fell short of economists’ expectations.

The ONS said services declined 0.1 per cent, manufacturing rose 0.1 per cent and output was flat at 0.0 per cent, as the UK economy appeared to remain stable.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The economy is estimated to have seen no growth in the third quarter. Services declined slightly, with declines in health, management consulting and commercial property rentals. These were partially offset by growth in engineering, car sales and machinery leasing.

“There was also a small increase in the manufacturing sector, led by cars and metal products, while construction increased due to new commercial property work.

“The economy grew slightly in the month of September with growth in film production, health and education. This growth was partially offset by declines in retail and computer programming.

Although the UK economy has performed better than expected so far this year, the Bank of England’s interest rate hike has stifled economic activity. The benchmark bank rate is now at its highest since the financial crisis at 5.25 per cent.

Estimates show no growth in GDP in July to September (Q3): ▪️ Services fell (-0.1%)

▪️ Growth in construction (+0.1%)

▪️ Production was flat (0.0%) pic.twitter.com/HHKIe3SOu7 – Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) 10 November 2023

While markets are becoming increasingly convinced that rates have peaked, the Bank of England insisted it is still too early to talk about a rate cut.

Consumption, which forms a major part of domestic demand, has been hit by the sharp rise in interest rates.

With a growing number of households switching to mortgages with higher levels of interest payments, higher interest rates will continue to constrain consumer spending in the coming months.

The Bank of England expects GDP to remain stable next year. Recent forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also revealed that the UK will be the worst performing advanced economy in 2024.

More to follow

Source: www.cityam.com