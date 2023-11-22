Britain's Conservative government is preparing to introduce tax cuts ahead of possible elections next year.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government will try to win over voters by cutting taxes but will avoid worsening inflation in a budget statement Wednesday ahead of a possible national election next year, opinion polls show. That she will lose.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has signaled that tax cuts are back on the agenda now that his own pledge to halve inflation this year has been met and government revenues exceed estimates.

In a speech on Monday, Sunak expressed hope that Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement will begin to ease the tax burden in Britain, which has been hit hard by COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In view of the rising prices, the highest in 70 years. ,

Sunak said on Monday that his government would “cut taxes and reward hard work” but would “avoid doing anything that jeopardizes our progress in controlling inflation.”

Inflation declined to 4.6% in October from a year earlier after reaching a 41-year high of 11.1% in the same month of 2022.

“Now that inflation has halved and our growth is strong – meaning revenues are high – we can begin the next phase and turn our focus to tax cuts,” he said. “We will do this in a serious, responsible way, based on fiscal rules, giving good value for money.”

Sunak became Prime Minister in October 2022, succeeding the short-lived Prime Ministership of Liz Truss, whose installation after a series of unfunded tax cuts caused turmoil in financial markets and led to a sharp decline in the pound and a large increase in mortgage rates. Sunak succeeded him on the promise that he would stabilize the British economy after turmoil.

Hunt’s statement is expected to center on measures to boost business investment, as well as efforts to cut welfare budgets by bringing long-term sick people back into work, as well as accusations that the government is at the mercy of society. Attacking the weakest people.

Hunt said Tuesday he would “focus on how we boost business investment and get people back to work to deliver the growth our country needs.”

Many voters will be most interested in whether Hunt cuts personal taxes on things like income, or waits until his main annual budget statement in the spring, which could serve as a launchpad into the general election. .

There is also speculation that Hunt could cut inheritance tax, a move that would help the wealthy. However, as only 4% of estates have to pay inheritance tax, any such move would generate angry reactions that the government is choosing to help the rich amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Elections must be held by January 2025, with speculation focusing on May or next autumn.

Opinion polls for several months have shown the ruling Conservative Party, in power since 2010, far behind the main opposition Labor Party and headed for possible defeat.

With public finances still stretched, economic growth sluggish and inflation still more than double the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%, experts warn the government does not have much room for manoeuvre.

“Hunt will probably hope that the economic backdrop ahead of his next budget in spring 2024 can improve enough to provide a quick boost to the economy before the voting booths open,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

The Bank of England, which has tried to curb spending and inflation by sharply raising interest rates over the past few years to now hit a 15-year high, has warned that the fight is far from over.

“We are concerned about the potential continuation of inflation as we go through the remaining journey to 2%,” Bank Governor Andrew Bailey told a committee of lawmakers on Tuesday.

Arguably, cutting personal taxes would make that “journey” more difficult as it would likely increase consumer spending, putting upward pressure on prices.

Source: apnews.com