Almost all budding entrepreneurs across the UK feel that there are some factors stopping them from starting a business, with the cost of living crisis topping the list.

These were among the main findings of recent research commissioned by Venture Planner, an AI-powered business planning enterprise, which surveyed people across the UK who had previously considered starting their own business, either as their On your own or in partnership with others.

Very few of the survey sample do not know their market or lack motivation, or confidence in their skills, but 24% are nevertheless hindered by fear of failure, and the same percentage are concerned about ‘where to start’. I am unsure. More than nine out of ten respondents consider “having the knowledge to create a business plan” a concern.

The survey also shows that the drive to become an entrepreneur is, to some extent, a dream of realizing a vision of an alternative lifestyle. Almost half of the sample said that if they were to set up a new business, it would definitely be in a different sector than the one they are currently operating in. 48% say my current field pays the bills but dream of working in a field that suits their personal interests, while 41% say they would like to achieve a different lifestyle, or work-life balance. To be established in a separate area.

Alex Clancy, co-founder and CEO of Venture Planner, comments on the findings: “The data from our survey paints a vivid picture of the barriers that stand in the way of prospective business founders looking to realize the UK’s entrepreneurial potential. And help satisfy them.” our dreams. Our platform is designed to break down these barriers, providing intuitive, AI-powered tools to help anyone from experienced entrepreneurs to ambitious solo business owners confidently navigate the complexities of business planning and financial management. Does.

Nearly all dreamers and entrepreneurs feel they need help with at least one aspect of business planning, with 55% believing they need help with financial forecasting. AI is increasingly being seen as a potential way forward. More than three-quarters of budding entrepreneurs say they would either ‘probably’ or ‘definitely’ consider using AI tools to help prepare a business plan, while less than one in five said That they weren’t sure where AI could help. Furthermore, despite the fact that AI is new and unfamiliar to many people, 42% of the sample would trust it as much or even more than a human-made plan.

Nicola McKenzie, co-founder of Venture Planner, said: “Many people these days get their business advice either from online articles or from social media. 39% of our survey sample say they have followed and engaged with social media content from entrepreneurs or influencers as part of their research for starting a business. In fact, by using AI tools created by financial planning experts, you will learn a lot about the feasibility of your business idea. So, instead of scrolling for hours on social media to find business advice that doesn’t suit your needs, visit Venture Planner and bring your dream to life.

Source: bmmagazine.co.uk