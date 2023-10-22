‘Britain will need gas to avoid blackouts for decades’

John Butterworth: ‘There will be little or no wind for 262 days in 2022. Without gas there would have been a blackout.

The man who runs Britain’s gas network has said the country will need fossil fuels to prevent blackouts for decades to come, despite calls for the government to start switching off the pipes.

John Butterworth, chief executive of National Gas, said increasing reliance on intermittent electricity sources such as wind and solar means Britain will increasingly rely on gas to make up the shortfall when renewable energy sources are not generating electricity.

Mr Butterworth said: “In 2022, there will be 262 days of little or no wind. “And on those 262 days, if there was no gas there would have been blackouts or total blackouts across the UK.”

He believes Britain will still need gas to keep the lights on by 2040.

“I actually think we will move more gas, but we will move gas to power stations to generate electricity rather than to homes.”

His conviction comes despite calls for the government to shut down the gas network as part of the transition to net zero.

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), chaired by Sir John Armitt, last week called for a £70 billion shutdown of the UK’s domestic gas network to encourage people to switch to heat pumps and save the country. To help you meet your net zero goals.

The cost of decommissioning will likely be added to consumer bills, but NIC argues that the policy will help halve household energy costs by 2050.

The government plans to replace 25 million of the UK’s domestic gas boilers with heat pumps to end our dependence on both gas and global gas prices. It is this dependence that has caused energy bills to double by 2021.

However, heat pumps require electricity and in a country that is committed to generating most of its electricity from wind farms, there will be many low wind days when gas will still be needed.

Mr Butterworth is predicting a time when millions of ‘green’ heat pumps will go away – but will use non-green electricity produced in gas-fired power stations.

He said: “It’s actually much less efficient than burning gas in your home. Domestic gas boilers are about 90 percent efficient but the best power stations are about 50 percent efficient.

Mr Butterworth, whose career began as an apprentice fitter at British Gas, believes breaking Britain’s gas addiction will be harder than many people think.

Gas currently provides 38 percent of the country’s energy and we use 76 billion cubic meters per year. This is equivalent to the volume of 1,100 cubic meters per person – or 1.5 jumbo jets.

Only one third is used to heat homes. One-third goes to power stations where it generates 40 percent of our electricity. The rest produces heat and electricity for industry. Collectively, gas in the UK produces around 150 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

The government has made cutting gas consumption one of the cornerstones of reaching net zero, but Mr Butterworth said he did not expect to sell less gas in 2040, despite official policy.

He said: “As a country we have invested in intermittent renewable energy, meaning wind. So when the air doesn’t move, the gas transmission system has to change it, so I don’t see it.

“The gas will not be used as frequently but on the days it is used there will be exactly the same amount of gas flowing through the pipes.”

If he is right, gas will be as essential in 2040 as it is now. But by then it will not be able to power our boilers because they will have broken down. Heat pumps were installed in 55,000 homes last year, but the government wants to increase this to 600,000 per year.

He suggests that things may change by 2050. By that time there should be an industrial supply of hydrogen to fuel backup power stations – but it all depends on the government getting those hydrogen factories online.

National Gas came into existence in February this year when National Grid sold 60 per cent stake in its gas transmission and metering business to Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

National Gas now runs the UK gas transmission network, high-pressure pipes take the gas and move it to wherever it is needed across the country.

The gas reaches Britain’s shores via pipelines from the North Sea and Norway or on ships as liquefied natural gas from the US, Qatar and elsewhere.

Mr Butterworth is not worried about National Gas’s future in a net zero UK and expects the company to do very well from the energy transition.

One of its major tasks will be to build two new national gas networks in addition to a high pressure transmission system that mainly carries natural gas. One will carry hydrogen and the other waste CO2.

The hydrogen will be fed to energy-hungry heavy industries such as power stations, cement works and chemical works to reduce their emissions. The CO2 will be sent north to Scotland where it will be injected into rocks deep beneath the seabed for permanent disposal.

Mr Butterworth said: “The National Infrastructure Plan is very positive for us. It even has a map of a future CO2 and hydrogen pipeline system. It supports our plans for ProjectUnion, the first pipeline running to the East Coast, which will be 100pc hydrogen.

“They also support our carbon capture project to transport emissions from the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland to the St Fergus terminal, where Shell will inject it into a spent store in the North Sea.”

However, Mr Butterworth said calls to shut down the gas network were “concerning” because heat pumps are not suitable for all homes.

He said: “There are 11 million homes that we know from various studies that cannot be electrified or have heat pumps. These are city flats, tower blocks, interwar flats in London and so on. There is no explanation of what they should do.

“If you have great insulation the heat pump works great as long as it’s not freezing. If you look at Scandinavia, 60-70 percent of their homes have heat pumps. But they all also have wood-burning fires – and they all burn fires to get relief from the cold in winter. But we don’t have that.

“I’ve been running a gas emergency service for 10 years and I’m worried about bad cold. If millions of people have heat pumps and then we have a severe winter, we’re going to have people freezing to death. I’m really worried.”

Mr Butterworth is also concerned about the future of his former colleagues in the UK gas fitter workforce. They fear that shutting down home networks will destroy the entire profession.

“There are 135,000 gas service engineers in the UK, with another 60,000 people working in the sector. Gas engineers are people who go to people’s homes and fit or break down central heating.

Mr Butterworth believes some people will benefit from net zero but he is worried that many will be left behind.

He said: “I just worry about all these things. Not helping jobs, not helping families, not helping industry.

“Everyone should be able to take part in net zero, but if you’re talking £15,000 for a heat pump and insulating your house – that’s out of reach for many people. What will happen to them?”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com