Britain to set up a concierge service to attract foreign investors

The UK will set up a concierge service for big international investors as part of a drive to bring more foreign money into the economy.

Jeremy Hunt said he accepted the review’s recommendations after investors complained that changes to policies such as corporation tax and net zero schemes were hurting their businesses.

Tory peer Lord Harrington prepared a report on how to improve Britain’s falling levels of inward investment in the face of stiff competition from the US – where it offered billions of dollars in tax subsidies to companies around the world under the government’s Inflation Reduction Act Has been.

International investors have also asked for help in dealing with issues such as labor shortages and planning regulations.

Business Butler: UK to set up a concierge service in effort to attract more big international investors

‘The UK needs to do more in an increasingly competitive environment for investment,’ the Harrington review said.

‘Although it is performing well on major foreign direct investment, there is inconsistency in investment in key sectors, with excellent performance in renewable energy but the picture is slower in other sectors such as manufacturing.’

The review calls for the government to produce a business investment strategy by spring 2024.

He also wants Investments Minister Dominic Johnson to be given more seniority and the Investments Office to be given a bigger role.

Hunt said he accepted all of Harrington’s recommendations as he tries to stimulate the low-growth economy.

‘We will establish a concierge service for large international investors based on the best services offered by our competitors and increase funding for the Investment Office to provide this,’ Hunt said.

The Chancellor wants to make Britain the world’s next Silicon Valley, focusing on five areas: green industries, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, digital technologies and creative industries.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk