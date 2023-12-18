Britain to become part of international coalition to protect Red Sea ships from attack

Britain is set to join an international coalition to protect ships passing through the Red Sea following terrorist attacks on tankers in Yemen.

The announcement comes after oil giant BP halted all its tanker voyages due to security concerns after attacks on ships in the Red Sea intensified in recent days.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Britain is one of the countries that will join forces as part of a Washington-led coalition to ensure the safe movement of ships.

The Royal Navy’s HMS Diamond, which deployed to the Middle East last month and saw action in the Red Sea at the weekend, is understood to be part of the patrol.

Mr Austin said in a statement: “This is an international challenge that demands collective action.

“So today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative.”

Mr Austin announced the US would be joining the new mission, along with London, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

Many of those seeking to align with Washington are believed to already have a presence in the Middle East, where Israel is at war with Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.

Ahead of the announcement, Downing Street said the UK government was talking with international partners about how it could “strengthen maritime security”.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (Cliff Owen/AP)

Houthi rebels are understood to be targeting ships using the Bab el-Mandeb strait, with the pro-Hamas group trying to intercept ships bound for Israel.

On Monday, BP said: “In view of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily halt all transit through the Red Sea.

“We will keep this precautionary stop under constant review, depending on the evolving circumstances in the region.”

Several shipping companies, such as Danish company Maersk, had already halted container shipments through the region due to the increase in attacks.

HMS Diamond has shot down a suspected attack drone targeting merchant ships in the Red Sea – destroying the target with a Sea Viper missile. pic.twitter.com/x68zX4WtWi – RT Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantsapps) 16 December 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said the government was “providing safety advice to the shipping sector as necessary” but that it was up to individual companies to decide whether to continue using the Red Sea route.

The No. 10 official told reporters: “We are talking to the region, we are talking to our partners internationally and in the region about how we can further strengthen maritime security, especially in the context of the recent attacks In.

“You will understand that I cannot go into detail as to what it will or will not contain.”

Britain has already increased its naval presence in the region with the deployment of HMS Diamond.

On Saturday, it was revealed that a Type 45 destroyer shot down a suspected attack drone that was targeting merchant ships in the Red Sea.

When the Ministry of Defense was asked what resources Britain was providing to the international shipping mission in the Middle East, it pointed to HMS Diamond being sent to the region last month.

The shipping route is an important area for global trade, particularly for the transport of oil, grain and consumer goods to and from East Asia.

International Chamber of Shipping statement on Red Sea ship attacks To read the full statement https://t.co/hxVMsaVos7 – International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) (@shippingics) 15 December 2023

Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, said a “large number of companies” are actively considering re-routing due to volatile conditions in the region, which is likely to result in disruption to global supply chains.

He said shipping lines may have to take a detour of about 5,500 miles around the southern tip of Africa to avoid the problematic spot.

Mr Platten told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “This causes delays in the supply chain.

“You will see some implications of this as the weeks go by, as we saw when the Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal in March 2021.”

He added: “I think it has every chance of being disruptive.

“This (situation) is because of the security implications by the Houthis in the Red Sea, but it has the same effect that ships will have to divert elsewhere, so you will see this disruption.”

Oil and gas prices rose on Monday due to possible disruption due to shipping issues.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude rose 3% to US$78.88 (£62.33) when markets closed in London.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com