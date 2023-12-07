LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Thursday that Russia’s intelligence services targeted high-profile British politicians, civil servants and journalists with cyberespionage and “malicious cyber activity” as part of continuing efforts to interfere in Britain’s political processes. Targeted.

The Foreign Office said that Russia’s FSB agency was responsible for a variety of cyber espionage operations in Britain, including targeting British MPs and “high-profile individuals and entities” from multiple parties, since at least 2015 and in service of the Russians. This included selectively leaking and amplifying sensitive information. Interests.

Foreign Office Minister Leo Docherty told MPs that a cyber group known as “Star Blizzard”, which British cyber security officials consider “almost certainly subordinate” to the FSB unit, had attempted to impersonate legitimate contacts and impersonate the public. Created false identities to compromise email accounts in the region.

“The target of this group is not limited to politicians but all types of public-facing personalities and institutions. We have seen attempts to impersonate and compromise email accounts across the public sector, universities, media, NGOs and wider civil society,” Docherty said.

Authorities said the group was responsible for the 2018 hacking of the Institute for Statecraft, a British think tank that works on defending democracy against disinformation, and the leaking of US-UK trade documents ahead of the 2019 British general election. Had been.

The Foreign Office said that “although some attacks resulted in the leaking of documents, attempts to interfere in UK politics and democracy have not been successful.”

The UK on Thursday imposed sanctions on an FSB intelligence officer and a member of Star Blizzard for their involvement in a so-called spear-phishing operation, it said. The Foreign Office said the Russian ambassador to Britain had also been summoned.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement, “Russia’s efforts to interfere in British politics are completely unacceptable and threaten our democratic processes.” “Despite their persistent efforts, they have failed.”

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com