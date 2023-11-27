Britain records first case of new swine flu strain in humans: Here’s what it is

Top Line

The UK detected its first human case of flu strain A(H1N2)v, which is similar to the flu virus circulating in pigs, although the case was “mild” and the patient recovered, according to an alert issued by the UK on Monday. Because experts are alert to another possible swine flu epidemic.

Pigs in an indoor housing farm. getty

important facts

The case was detected by UKHSA and another agency as part of routine flu surveillance, although the source of infection is unknown. According to the alert, the patient experienced mild symptoms and has fully recovered. UKHSA and other organizations are tracking close contacts of patients and expanding their surveillance area to include more hospitals and hospitals. According to the alert, 50 cases of A(H1N2)v have been found in humans globally since 2005, but none of them are genetically related to the strain found in the UK.

important quotes

“We know that some animal diseases can be transferred to humans – which is why high standards of animal health, welfare and biosecurity are so important.” Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, said in a statement.

main background

According to the World Health Organization, influenza A (H1) viruses are found in pigs in most areas of the world. When these viruses are found in humans, they are called variant influenza viruses, and the most common viruses that infect humans are H1N1, H1N2, and H3N2. These viruses often spread among people who come in contact with pigs at agricultural fairs, through work, or through their pet pigs. People can also become infected by touching contaminated surfaces, then touching their mouth or nose. There are no known cases of people becoming infected with the virus from eating properly handled pork. Although most cases of swine flu do not spread from person-to-person, cases of person-to-person transmission have been recorded. The 2009 H1N1 (or swine flu) pandemic began in the United States and spread rapidly around the world. People contracted the virus by breathing in contaminated droplets in the air. Globally, there were at least 150,000 deaths and 80% of those deaths were in people aged 65 and older. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were approximately 70 million cases, approximately 274,000 hospitalizations, and approximately 12,500 deaths in the US between April 2009 and April 2010.

amazing facts

H1N1 still spreads as a seasonal flu virus, but annual flu vaccines provide protection.

tangent line

According to the CDC, A(H1N2)v was detected in Michigan, US, in July. The patient was a minor who had gone to an agricultural fair where he had contact with pigs. The patient was not hospitalized and was treated with antiviral medications. A(H3)v, another strain of pig flu, was found in Michigan in July in a person who came in contact with pigs at a different fair. The man was also treated with antiviral drugs and has since recovered.

