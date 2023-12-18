Britain plans to implement carbon tax on imported goods from 2027

The UK is the first major economy to legislate on achieving net zero emissions and is reducing its emissions faster than any other G7 country.

Britain has announced plans to impose a carbon levy on imported raw materials such as aluminium, iron, steel and cement from 2027, in an effort to protect companies from undercutting by foreign producers.

Announcing its plan, Britain’s Treasury said the proposed new tax would level the playing field, helping green domestic producers compete against higher-carbon, but cheaper, foreign rivals.

However, British Steel has criticized the move as too slow, as it will come into force a year after similar EU proposals came into force.

For years, fears have been raised that Britain’s efforts to cut greenhouse gases are not being matched abroad, meaning emissions are being shifted to countries without ambitious net-zero targets and Very little global benefit is being left.

‘Carbon leakage’ has to be dealt with

The new rules will address “carbon leakage”, reducing the risk of shifting production and associated emissions to other countries because they have a lower price on carbon.

Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said, “This levy will ensure that carbon-intensive products from overseas – such as steel and ceramics – face a carbon price equal to that produced in the UK, to help our decarbonisation efforts cut global emissions. Can be transformed.”

Britain’s Conservative government has come under criticism in the past few months, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watered back some of the country’s environmental commitments and said he was “not on the side of ideological radicals.”

While the implementation of the so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM, has been widely welcomed, its start date has raised some concerns as a similar EU proposal will come into force in 2026.

Implementation ‘Slack’

Although Britain fully left the EU at the end of 2020, more than four years after the Brexit referendum, it often overshadows the policy of its former allies on a range of policies.

Gareth Stace, Director General of UK Steel, said: “With over 90% of global steel production facing no carbon cost, it is absolutely right that a new carbon ceiling policy be created to create a level playing field on carbon pricing “

He said, “Despite the steel sector repeatedly warning officials about how exposed the UK would be if it did not reflect the EU’s implementation timetable, the government is today actively planning for that scenario. ,” They said.

