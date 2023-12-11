Britain creates unit to crack down on companies evading Russian sanctions

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government said on Monday it was creating an enforcement unit to boost its power to crack down on companies that evade Russian sanctions.

The Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation (OTSI) will be responsible for civil enforcement of trade sanctions, investigating potential violations, issuing penalties, and referring cases for criminal enforcement.

It will also help businesses comply with sanctions, the government’s Department of Business and Trade said, and its scope will include the activity of any UK national or UK-registered company that could avoid sanctions by sending products through other countries. Is.

The unit will launch early next year and will work alongside the existing Financial Sanctions Implementation Office.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our commitment to stopping (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine. That means cracking down on sanctions breakers and preventing Russia from continuing its illegal aggression,” Britain’s Department for Industry and Economic Security said. “Depriving it of the technologies and revenues needed.” Minister Nusrat Ghani said.

“Today’s announcement will help us do just that, and send a clear message to rule-breakers that there is nowhere to hide.”

Britain warned last week that Russia was trying to evade sanctions and announced 46 new measures against individuals and groups from other countries it said were involved in Russia’s military supply chains.

This included businesses operating in China, Turkey, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

Britain said 20 billion pounds ($25.07 billion) of UK-Russia goods trade has now been cleared, reducing imports from Russia by 94% through February 2023 compared to the previous year.

