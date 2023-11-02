Britain at risk of recession in election year, Bank of England warns

Bank of England interest rates Rishi Sunak

The Bank of England has warned that Britain could fall into recession next year as Rishi Sunak prepares for an election battle.

In a gloomy assessment for 2024, Threadneedle Street policymakers slashed UK growth forecasts to zero as the Monetary Policy Committee kept interest rates at 5.25 per cent for the second consecutive meeting.

While the bank’s central forecast is for no growth next year, uncertainties mean there is a 50 percent chance of a recession by mid-2024.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned there is “uncertainty” over the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on oil prices.

The bank said that even in the best-case scenario, Mr Sunak would campaign against the backdrop of a stagnant economy and an “extended period” of high borrowing costs.

The bank’s latest forecast for next year is down from a previous forecast of 0.5 percent, while it also warned that annual growth will remain below 1 percent for the next four years – down from 2.75 percent in the decade before the financial crisis. Less.

It said that weak economic activity is now impacting the job market.

However, the good news for the Prime Minister is that the bank has predicted that inflation has already fallen below 5%.

It forecasts the headline rate to fall from 6.7 per cent in September to 4.8 per cent in October, meaning Mr Sunak is on track to meet his target of halving inflation by the end of the year.

Despite the weak outlook for jobs and growth, Mr Bailey said it was “too early to think about a rate cut”.

He said the next move in interest rates was more likely to be up rather than down as Britain continues its fight to get inflation back to 2 percent.

“We will keep a close eye on whether further rate increases are needed,” Mr Bailey said.

In the language of Fed Chairman Jay Powell on Wednesday night, he said: “Higher interest rates are working and inflation is falling. But we have to see that inflation continues to fall to our 2 percent target.

Andrew Goodwin of Oxford Economics said the decision was a “surprisingly harsh decision”.

However, he added: “The policy debate has clearly moved on over the past few months, making further rate hikes unlikely.”

But JPMorgan’s Alan Monks warned that borrowers could still face more trouble if the labor market, wage growth and services inflation ease too slowly.

Mr Monks said: “While we think the BoE is holding off from here, the vote is already at 6-3 and a significantly sharper development in the data could push it further.”

Policymakers said they expect the economy and labor market to remain stable for the rest of the year, as wage growth begins to slow from record highs.

While inflation is likely to decline to 3.8 percent by next March and around 3.6 percent in the spring, the bank does not expect price increases to reach the bank’s 2 percent target for the next two years.

Policymakers said stubborn inflation suggested higher rates to keep price rises in check would have a “long-term” impact on the economy.

Despite weak growth prospects as the economy slows due to high borrowing costs, Andrew Bailey told reporters: “The pain is worse if we don’t get inflation down.”

The conflict in the Middle East also presented an “upside risk to inflation from energy prices” as bank staff raised their oil and gas price forecasts for the next three years.

The bank believes that higher interest rates have had only half the impact on the economy so far.

Unemployment is projected to reach 5% by 2025, up from 4.2% today, as the Bank warns that the recent period of inflation is likely to keep the unemployment rate permanently high.

According to a survey of bank agents, high mortgage rates are “having a knock-on effect on housing demand”, with transactions falling by almost a fifth compared to the previous year and prices falling by almost 5%.

“A broadly similar decline in prices is most likely to occur in the coming year,” its report said.

The survey said that although there has not been a big jump in the number of people missing mortgage payments, “the credit profile of applicants has worsened due to weak disposable income”.

It also suggests that renters, who are less likely to have significant savings and generally earn less than homeowners, will continue to see rents rise.

The nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates, voted 6-3 to keep interest rates unchanged, with Kathryn Mann and Jonathan Haskell and Megan Greene warning that the still-tight jobs market means a 5.5% Percentage rates are necessary.

