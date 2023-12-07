Britain accuses Russia of democratic interference

A minister has warned that state actors and “Wagner-style” hackers are doing “dirty work” to disrupt the country’s political processes.

Britain has accused Russia of using cyber attacks to disrupt the country’s democracy.

A press release sent on Thursday said the Federal Security Service (FSB), the KGB’s successor, was behind “sustained” efforts to interfere in Britain’s political processes.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office claimed that politicians, civil servants, journalists, NGOs and other civil society organizations were targeted in cyber campaigns by Russian intelligence services and associated groups.

It said Russia’s goal was to “undermine trust in politics” by selectively leaking and exaggerating information.

The Foreign Office claimed that the attacks were largely unsuccessful, although acknowledged that some attacks led to “document leaks”.

Lindy Cameron, the head of the UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), has previously warned that the UK is not doing enough to protect itself from cyber threats.

In response to the interference, the Foreign Office said it had imposed sanctions on individuals involved in this illegal activity and summoned the Russian ambassador.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said, “As I warned earlier this year, state actors, and the ‘Wagner-style’ sub-state hackers they use for their dirty work, are destroying our public institutions and our Will continue to target democratic processes.”

“We will continue to oppose this activity, defend ourselves and take action against the perpetrators.

“Online is the new frontier. We are taking a whole-of-society approach to ensure we have the robust systems and cutting-edge skills needed to resist these efforts to undermine our democracy.

The Foreign Office detailed that MPs from several political parties were targeted by “spear-pishing”, a type of attack that tries to steal sensitive information through email or infect a device.

It said UK-US trade documents were leaked ahead of the 2019 general election, which British officials held Russia responsible for in 2020, while a number of other individuals and organizations that “play a key role in Britain’s democracy ” was also targeted.

The Foreign Office identified Center 18, a unit of Russia’s intelligence services, and the group Star Blizzard as being behind a number of cyber operations in the UK.

It announced sanctions on Ruslan Alexandrovich, a Russian FSB intelligence officer and member of Star Blizzard, known as the Callisto Group.

Star Blizzard’s Andrey Stanislavovich was also approved.

Ministers recently claimed that Russia-aligned hackers are trying to “disrupt or destroy” Britain’s critical infrastructure.

Relations between Russia and the West have reached their lowest level since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Britain has been Kiev’s key ally in Europe, imposing sanctions on Russia and providing military and technical aid to Ukraine.

