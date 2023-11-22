Bringing Sam Altman out of OpenAI could lead to even bigger success: 'You could parachute him onto an island full of cannibals and come back in five years and he'd be king'

OpenAI Armageddon is here. It seemed like this buzzy AI company had cut off its own head as it unexpectedly and dramatically ousted its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman on Friday, setting off a series of dominoes that left the funder The battle with Microsoft included a public standoff between board members. exodus of senior leadership, and nearly all of OpenAI’s 770 employees have been threatened with dismissal. Through it all, the ousted founder appeared unfazed, until Sunday’s surprise announcement that he would essentially be reprising his old role, but at Microsoft, revealing nothing but confidence in his approach.

So who is the visionary startup founder who led OpenAI to an $86 billion valuation and commands the loyalty of his fellow executives as well as hundreds of his employees? He is a college dropout from Missouri and doomsday planner who loves fast cars.

Altman, 38, grew up in St. Louis. He demonstrated his technical prowess from an early age and learned to take apart an Apple Macintosh at the age of 8. the new Yorker, He studied computer science at Stanford University for two years before dropping out in 2005 to work on his first startup: Loopt, a location-sharing app.

The app, which Etelman founded with her then-boyfriend, Nick Sivo, was accepted into the first cohort of startup accelerator Y Combinator along with Silicon Valley giants like Reddit. Loopt was less successful than its bullish classmates – Altman sold it to Green Dot for about $43 million in 2012 and reported Subodh He left “very sad”.

Altman said, “Failure always sucks, but failure really sucks when you’re actually trying to prove something.” However, despite his disappointment, he made $5 million from sales of the app, which he invested in his VC firm, Hydrazine Capital, with the backing of Peter Thiel. Soon after, he caught the attention of Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham, who singled out Altman in a 2008 fundraising post as someone who could succeed with or without investors.

In 2014, Graham chose 28-year-old Altman to run the tech incubator, which by then had fostered success stories like Dropbox, DoorDash, Airbnb and financial-technology company Stripe. Altman served as president of Y Combinator for five years – during which he pursued hobbies such as racing cars and doomsday prepping. He left in 2019, amid staff changes at the incubator, to run OpenAI full-time.

He said, as of 2016, he owned five cars, which included two McLarens and an old Tesla. the new Yorker, He also owns a ranch in Napa and a $27 million home on San Francisco’s Russian Hill. Subodh,

As far as preparing for the end of the world, “My problem is that when my friends are drunk they talk about how the world is going to end,” Altman explained. the new Yorker, He said the possible scenarios they discuss include deadly, man-made viruses and AI rebellions that pit countries in fights over scarce resources.

Altman said, “But I have Israeli Defense Force guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks, and a big piece of land in Big Sur where I can fly.”

Fear of the power of AI is part of the reason he founded OpenAI in 2015 with Elon Musk, Brockman, and Ilya Stskever (the only one of OpenAI’s founders still at the company). The startup began as a nonprofit with the mission of building safe and powerful AI that would benefit “all of humanity,” but it became a limited for-profit entity shortly after Musk left the company in 2018.

Since taking over as CEO four years ago, Altman has transformed OpenAI into a leader in AI innovation, with more than $13 billion in funding from Microsoft alone. The public launch of its generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, a year earlier stirred the popular imagination and propelled Altman into mainstream fame.

Where Altman goes from here is anyone’s guess, but one thing’s for sure: He’ll have no shortage of job opportunities. Over the weekend he announced plans to join Microsoft’s new AI Lab, but there are rumors he is eager to return to OpenAI. Meanwhile, Jean-Noël Barrot, France’s digital minister, has said that Altman and his team are “welcome in France if they wish.”

Graham said it best when writing about Altman in 2009: “There are some people who are so strong-willed that they get what they want.”

