Bringing non-technical leaders to the AI ​​table: A health care perspective

Ethan Davidoff, Founder and CEO, atlas health,

getty

According to Forbes Advisor, at least 64% of businesses recently surveyed believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will help increase their productivity. A similar number of people believe AI will improve customer relationships. This comes as AI innovation has taken the world by storm and is all set to help phase out cumbersome tasks in everyday workflows.

Particularly in the healthcare industry, AI is helping providers and administrators improve patient care by reducing costs, connecting patients to financial assistance programs, and generally making care more accessible. However, the top AI priority within health care must be ensuring ethical and responsible implementation in the near and long term. This will help the industry, among others, to allay any fears about their dependence on this technology.

In fact, more than half of the organizations surveyed in a separate survey indicated that they are wary of potentially harmful bias in AI output. To address these fears and deliver sustained value to the ultimate beneficiaries of health care—patients—AI innovation must continually involve a range of different perspectives, from physicians, data experts, and C-suite executives to countless others.

I believe that meaningful outputs of AI largely depend on the synergy between these stakeholders. If their concerns are ignored, AI cannot promote long-term, industry-wide change. Unleashing the full potential of AI and moving healthcare toward a brighter future requires multidisciplinary talent.

Here, I will outline the risks of a narrow AI approach, along with the many health care stakeholders who should play their roles in AI decision making.

A special technical approach: risk

Most AI products in health care are ultimately designed to focus on and transcend patient needs. However, many aspects of care require the human touch – detailed diagnostic workup and treatment plans, as well as nuanced patient interactions. Considerations like these can never be ignored along with the overall patient journey.

In fact, only with diverse human insights and perspectives can technology teams properly evaluate and train or leverage AI models designed to streamline processes and improve the quality of care.

Recent technological advancements in AI have proven to be an incredible achievement. And ongoing breakthroughs no doubt require the sharp minds of software engineers, data scientists, and security experts working directly with proprietary or open-source AI technologies.

Yet, I believe that relying solely on technical expertise can lead health care organizations down a questionable path – where autonomous or uncontrolled systems potentially lead to biases, disparities or bypass other essential components of patient well-being. Let’s do it.

The mix of approaches will ensure that AI initiatives are tailored to the needs of patients and healthcare practitioners. So, which parties deserve a seat at this AI table?

Non-technical leaders who need to be heard

AI development and implementation across the care continuum will succeed better with the contributions of non-technical professionals: experts who can help ensure that sophisticated AI platforms remain both effective and ethical. These include the following.

chief executive officer

AI integration is a top-level consideration and should involve CEOs understanding the opportunity for the technology to solve the most pressing business challenges, as well as its impact on daily operations, employees, and customers. Additionally, the CEO should lead the conversation when it comes to the strategy surrounding technology purchases and aligning said solution with the organization’s values.

onsite professional

Direct engagement with doctors, nurses, researchers and practitioners provides invaluable feedback and can guide AI development to meet real-world needs and workflows. Regular feedback loops with these teams can guide the technology and ultimately confirm whether AI platforms are meeting expectations and improving patient care.

patient advocate

In the course of their work, these individuals provide insight into patient and provider experiences, preferences, and needs. Their involvement ensures that AI solutions are in line with patient-centric principles. Consult with patient advocates on a regular basis for benchmarking purposes and to determine whether AI investments enable equitable access and are meeting patient needs (for example, in efficiently connecting them to important financial assistance programs) should be done.

moralist

In health care, ethical considerations are paramount. Ethicists (compliance teams, CTOs or a standalone AI ethics committee) can provide important perspectives in addressing complex ethical challenges. These experts should be consulted regularly in the implementation of new technologies and in all business reporting processes, especially as AI powers more workflows.

As more AI solutions are used in health care settings, many health care roles may also emerge or evolve. Although I can only speculate at this point, titles like AI Healthcare Strategist, Medical Data Ethicist, and Healthcare AI Auditor certainly come to mind. Additionally, some traditional roles, such as health care administrators and policy advisors, will modernize and evolve alongside AI.

AI-Human Interplay

The interplay between technical AI expertise and human insight will pave the way for a future where AI will seamlessly integrate into all aspects of healthcare and life sciences, enhancing patient care and revolutionizing healthcare processes.

However, more importantly, the advisory bench for health care organizations must expand to include voices beyond the technical teams. In fact, non-technical experts will play an increasing role in ensuring authenticity and inclusivity of AI.

Healthcare organizations will need to Rely on sound, inclusive principles, ensure effective investigation and auditing processes, and embrace diverse perspectives. Only then can the force-multiplying effect of AI be realized.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?