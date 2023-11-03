by Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Brigitte, which operates a personal finance app, agreed to pay $18 million to settle U.S. regulatory allegations it falsely promised instant cash advances of up to $250 to consumers who Live paycheck to paycheck, and lock them in for $9.99 per month. Subscriptions that were difficult to cancel.

The settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requires a judge’s approval and was filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, where the agency submitted a related civil complaint.

It calls on New York-based Brigitte, also known as BridgeIt, to stop its allegedly deceptive marketing, improve its disclosures and make it easier to cancel. $18 million will be spent on refunding consumers.

A spokesperson for Brigitte said the company strongly disagrees with the FTC’s “factually incorrect” claims, and that customers are told before subscribing that they may be ineligible for the $250 advance, but they have dropped the case. Gave.

The FTC’s claims “go against everything we’ve worked so hard to build for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

Founded in 2017, Brigitte said it has provided financial assistance to more than 4 million people, saving them $750 million as of July.

According to the FTC, only 1% of consumers who paid a monthly fee for Brigitte’s “Plus” membership were able to receive a $250 cash advance, and 20% were denied the advance altogether, even though they were told It was said that they could get the money “when needed”.

The complaint says Brigitte began charging 99 percent “express delivery” fees for immediate advances in June 2022, despite promising “no hidden fees.”

It also said Brigitte used design tricks, known as “dark patterns”, that confused the cancellation process and were designed to deter consumers from completing it.

“Brigitte trapped consumers who could least afford it into monthly subscription plans,” Sam Levin, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

