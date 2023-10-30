Brightspire Capital, Inc. announces third quarter 2023 financial results

New York, October 30, 2023–(Business Wire)–Brightspire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“Brightspire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results and certain updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported third quarter 2023 GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $12.4 million, or $0.09 per share, distributable income of $31.0 million, or $0.24 per share, and adjusted distributable income of $35.8 million, or $0.28 per share . The company reported a GAAP net book value of $10.11 per share and a depreciated book value of $11.55 per share as of September 30, 2023.

Michael J. Mazzei, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Brightspire Capital reported quarterly adjusted distributable earnings of $0.28 per share and diluted book value of $11.55 per share. While we delivered another quarter of strong dividend coverage and book value “While we reported modest growth, we remain focused on asset and liability management and maintaining high cash balances until market conditions improve.”

Supplementary Financial Report

The Third Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Report is available on the Shareholder – Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. This information will be submitted to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We refer to “distributable income” and “adjusted distributable income” in this release, which are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders of Brightspire Capital, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is included in our full detailed third quarter 2023 supplemental financial report and is available on our website at www.brightspire.com.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call to discuss financial results on October 31, 2023 at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT. To participate in the program by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0784 ten minutes before the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be viewed on the shareholder section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. The webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website for 90 days.

For those unable to participate during the live call, replays will be available from 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT on October 31, 2023 to 11:59 pm ET / 8:59 pm PT on November 7, 2023 . PT. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 and use conference ID code 13741052. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID.

dividend declaration

On September 14, 2023, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share to holders of Class A common stock for the third quarter of 2023, to be paid to common stockholders of record in September on October 13, 2023 Was. 30, 2023.

Previously, on June 16, 2023, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share to holders of Class A common stock for the second quarter of 2023, to be paid to common stockholders of record on July 14, 2023. it was done. On 30 June 2023.

Brightspire Capital, Inc. About this

Brightspire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) is an internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, specializing in originations, acquisitions, and diversified portfolios consisting primarily of CRE loan investments and net leases. Focuses on financing and management. The assets are primarily in the United States. CRE loan investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. Brightspire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and is taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please visit www.brightspire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions relating to matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by using forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “ May believe, anticipate, predict, or probable or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that predict or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Among other things, The following uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: operating costs and business disruptions may be greater than expected; the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the real estate market, the economy and the Company; uncertainties regarding its adverse effects on its investments, financial condition and business operations; The Company’s operating results may differ materially from information presented in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; The fair value of the Company’s investments may be subject to uncertainties (including impacts associated with accelerating inflation trends, recent and potential interest rate increases, volatility in interest rates, credit spreads and the transition from LIBOR to SOFR, impacting commercial increase in market volatility (real estate business and public securities); The Company’s use of leverage and interest rate mismatches between the Company’s assets and borrowings may hinder its ability to make distributions and have a significant impact on its liquidity position; Ability to simplify the portfolio, realizing substantial efficiencies as well as anticipated strategic and financial benefits, including, but not limited to, expected cost savings through internalization or expected return on equity and/or yield on investment Is; the timing and ability to generate additional liquidity and deploy available liquidity, including senior mortgage loans; whether the company will achieve its anticipated distributable earnings per share (as adjusted), or maintain or produce higher distributable earnings per share (as adjusted) in the near term or ever; the company’s ability to maintain or increase its dividend in the future; Default by borrowers in paying debt service on outstanding indebtedness; Borrowers’ abilities to manage and stabilize assets; Deterioration in the performance of the properties securing our investments (including the impact of higher interest expense, depletion of interest and other reserves or payment concessions in lieu of current interest payment obligations, population change and migration, reduced demand for office, multifamily, hospitality or retail space) which could cause a decline in the performance of our investments and, potentially, cause us to incur principal losses; adverse impact on the Company’s corporate revolver, including covenant compliance and borrowing base capacity; Adverse effects on the Company’s liquidity, including margin calls on available capacity and master repurchase facilities; default or deferment of lease payments, protective advances and capital expenditure demands; the Company’s ability to refinance certain mortgage loans on similar terms to those currently in place or at all; The ability to execute CRE CLOs on a go-forward basis, including low cost of capital; the impact of legislative, regulatory, tax and competitive changes, regime changes and actions of government authorities and those specifically affecting the commercial real estate finance and mortgage industry or our business; and the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, global trade tensions, and the implementation and extension of economic and trade sanctions. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as in Brightspire Capital’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Can be found. , Furthermore, each of the factors mentioned above is also likely to be directly or indirectly affected by the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and investors are cautioned to interpret all such statements and risks as such, are increasing as a result of ongoing effects. COVID-19.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Brightspire Capital undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform the prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and Brightspire Capital has no intention of doing so. Is.

