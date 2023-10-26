Brighton food banks fear closure amid rising costs and demand, report finds

Emergency food providers in Brighton and Hove fear being forced to close in the next six months due to rising demand amid the survival crisis, a report has revealed.

Food banks and relief organizations across the city are spending £15,800 a week to stock up on supplies – a 59% increase from 2022.

An annual survey by the Emergency Food Network (EFN) of Brighton and Hove found that almost half of the city’s emergency providers were warning that they had insufficient funding for the next year.

The report from non-profit organization Brighton & Hove Food Partnership (BHFP) said: “This level of spending is unsustainable and some food banks are already having to halt new referrals or reduce the amount of food they provide .

“Nearly half of the city’s emergency food providers don’t have enough money to last through the coming year.

“Food projects have asked BHFP to campaign for greater support from local and national government. “The important thing is that they would like to see food insecurity become the new normal.”

The report’s findings show that 6,441 people in the East Sussex town rely on emergency food services every week, an increase of 25% from 2022.

About a third of the recipients are children.

The survey found that students and working people are the newest groups seeking help amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Vanessa O’Shea, community food team manager at BHFP, said: “Food poverty is becoming the new normal in Brighton and this is simply unacceptable.

“The level of expenditure being incurred by EFN members is not sustainable. National and local governments, employers and educational bodies all need to wake up, face their responsibilities and take action now.

BHFP established the network in 2013 when only six food banks existed in the area.

As of July this year, EFN had 51 members, made up of food banks, community food providers, affordable food projects and others.

Of the 46 services that responded to the survey this year, 26 said levels of food and donations had fallen, and 24 said stock levels had dropped “significantly”.

The survey found that 23 suppliers were using financial reserves.

The findings showed that cooking oil, meat, fresh fruits and vegetables and eggs were the ingredients in high demand.

A Food SOS Harvest Festival campaign has been launched urging schools and businesses to co-ordinate donations to food providers during the winter period.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com