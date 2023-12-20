A proprietary CPA growth framework, “The Six Lever Method(TM),” announced by Brightline Strategies, helps accountants in Georgia, Florida and Louisiana consolidate internal processes for sustainable growth.

Charlestown, West Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2023) – In a professional landscape where only 23% of employees are considered ‘thriving at work’ – the lowest since 2009, according to the recent 2023 Gallup Workforce Survey A Pinnacle – Brightline Strategies offers an innovative approach designed to harness the full potential of CPA firms’ A-players and strengthen precious relationships with successful business owner clients.

Brightline Unveils Six Lever Method to Boost CPA Firm Success and Engagement

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/191541_387f5c51b4dfebea_001full.jpg

More details can be found at Understanding the Intrinsic Value of an Engaged Workforce Brightline Strategies answers the call for an empowering corporate environment with its new Six Lever Method. This framework fosters a culture where A-players are present, recognized, valued, and fully engaged in furthering the firm’s mission.

Brightline’s Six Levers Method provides CPA firms with a strategic blueprint:

Optimize client portfolio by nurturing profitable partnerships and connecting with clients who share the vision for growth and success. Build and maintain a motivated, self-reliant, engaged, skilled and eager team to contribute to the firm’s vision. Free managing partners from the constant demand for billable hours, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives and value creation for ideal clients.

Brightline Strategies provides a complete strategic framework and partners with CPA firms to ensure their full potential. By leveraging the power of engaged A-players and deep customer relationships, Brightline hopes to create a story of success and satisfaction for everyone involved.

Brightline Strategies invites CPA firms that strive for excellence and seek to enhance their practice to explore the Six Levers methodology. Company founder, Troy Trowbridge said, “Embrace the opportunity to join the ranks of companies where prosperity is the norm and success is a collective journey.”

About Brightline Strategies

Brightline Strategies is a leader in management consulting and executive coaching, helping CPAs reach their goals. With a commitment to fostering engagement and improving customer relationships, Brightline guarantees to generate minimal initial cost of investment for its clients – or consult with them at no cost until the goal is achieved.

Interested parties can find more details here

contact info:

Name: Trow Trowbridge

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Brightline Strategies

Address: 235 Lewis Washington Drive, Charlestown, West Virginia 25414, United States

Website: https://thebrightlinestrategies.com/

