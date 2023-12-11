Bright minds, big innovations: explorations of the 'Science Fair: Series'

Marisa Martinez looks at a specimen through a microscope at Monte Vista High School in Monte , [+] Vista, Colo. (National Geographic/Dana Ballout) National Geographic/Dana Ballout

“Science Fair: The Series,” National Geographic’s latest documentary series, takes a deep dive into the world of young scientific minds, charting their journey through the highly competitive International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). This three-part series, which expands on the award-winning documentary “Science Fair,” not only celebrates the innovative spirit of these students but also highlights their personal and emotional journeys, highlighting the broader impact of their work .

At its core, the series is a celebration of young, brilliant minds from around the world, each of whom is attempting to address some of the world’s most important and complex issues through science. From tackling rapidly growing cancer cells to teen suicide prevention and innovation in sustainable electric car batteries, these students’ projects are not only academically brilliant, but also deeply personal. We look at individuals like Memory of Zimbabwe, whose goal is to convert marsh reeds into biofuel to alleviate her country’s fuel crisis, and Carlos of Colorado, whose work in botanical science is aimed at supporting his family’s farming business. Have to help.

Memory Bvungo is congratulated on receiving an award at the Zimbabwe Science Fair in Harare, , [+] Zimbabwe. (National Geographic/Karen Guyton) National Geographic/Karen Gaita

I spoke with series directors Christina Costantini and Darren Foster to get the scoop on the making of this series. He highlights the evolution from the initial documentary to the series format, which allowed a rich exploration of both the students’ scientific projects and their personal stories.

According to Foster, the series format enabled him to spend more time with each character and delve deeper into the science behind his projects. The journey from regional to international fairs naturally became a multi-faceted story.

Costantini drew on his experience as a former ISEF competitor to emphasize the strategic challenges of filming. He cast a wide net to capture various stories, knowing that not all stories would make it to the final round. This approach allowed him to depict the entire spectrum of experiences at science fairs, including the stories of those who did not proceed but whose journeys were equally compelling.

The broader impacts of science fairs were also discussed in the interview. Although some projects may not translate directly into commercial success, the skills and insights gained through these competitions are invaluable. Foster said that many patents come out of ISEF each year, demonstrating the advanced level of science done by these students. Costantini said science fairs teach important life skills like resilience and perseverance, which are beneficial regardless of students’ future career paths.

The directors shared their personal investment in the stories of these young scientists. She found herself particularly drawn to underdog stories like those of students in Zimbabwe, where science fairs are a relatively new phenomenon. According to Foster, these stories epitomize the spirit of science fairs – tackling local problems and gaining recognition on an international stage.

“Science Fair: The Series” is more than a showcase of scientific talent; It is a heart-warming and inspiring journey of young innovators with ups and downs. The series, which premiered on National Geographic on December 10 and is available on Hulu and Disney+, is a testament to the next generation’s ability to tackle the world’s challenges through science and innovation.

This documentary series is a must-watch for anyone interested in the power of education, the resilience of youth, and the hopeful future shaped by bright, young minds.