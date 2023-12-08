The UK’s entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, according to new research from Virgin Startup, which revealed that two-thirds of small business founders are confident their business will be in a strong financial position in six months’ time.

The data comes from Virgin Startup’s first Founder Barometer, which will explore how UK entrepreneurs are feeling every six months and share what’s important to them.

The Founder Barometer revealed which business founders are most focused on building green businesses in the next year. More than half of founders said they believe their customers care about sustainability and almost all of them said they will look for ways to make their operations more sustainable in the next 12 months.

It also revealed how the lack of economic stability is affecting the stress levels of founders. When asked about the state of their mental health, UK founders rated it an average of just five out of 10, which suggests more needs to be done to support Britain’s hard-working entrepreneurs. Is required.

But most new business founders say they plan to hire at least one employee in the next year — and more than half plan to bring on at least four new people to their team, keeping optimism high. It is made.

Andy Fishburn, Managing Director of Virgin Startup, commented: “It’s important to hear directly from small business owners and start-ups, which is why we’ve decided to launch our bi-annual Founder Barometer survey. Despite a testing year, it is encouraging to hear that many business founders are upbeat and heading into the new year with a positive outlook.

The research also revealed a strong sense of inequality with more women entrepreneurs saying that government policy has failed to create an environment where their businesses can flourish than their male counterparts. However, the disparity extends beyond gender, with almost half of entrepreneurs in the North of England feeling that the political landscape and policy changes have not created a positive environment, compared to only 21% in the South.

The founders also highlighted the need for greater support for under-represented founders – female, black, Asian and minority ethnic, and disabled founders, as well as better access to start up loans and greater access to mentorship programs and schemes.

Andy said: “Virgin Startup has always been proud to offer a voice to the start-up community, and particularly those from under-represented backgrounds. We know there is always a need for more support, including funding, and we have committed to helping many more exciting and brave founders reach their potential. By launching our Founder Barometer, we will now be able to provide a benchmark against which we will test and improve how we do business, not only in the present but also in the future. We are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with the founders in both good and bad times. Simply put, we want to be good business forever and ever.”

As a not-for-profit organisation, Virgin Startup is a national business support partner for the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loan program and has distributed 5,500 start up loans to early-stage business founders since 2013 – a total of £75 million. There is funding. Helping these founders start, scale, and succeed. Virgin Startup aims to level the playing field for women starting and growing businesses, through the 50/50 funding pledge and by working to proactively address the barriers faced by women starting their own businesses. Is committed to.

Visit Virgin Startup to learn more about the support it provides.

