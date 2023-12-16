Brief Pundit Roundup: Rudy Giuliani is out of luck, and the courts are sending a message

The Rudy Giuliani defamation lawsuit is now over.

Rudy Giuliani fined $148 million for defaming two Georgia election workers Attorneys for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Vandria “Shay” Moss, had urged the eight-member jury to “send a message” with their verdict.

This was a unanimous decision of the eight-member jury. Giuliani is eligible for punitive damages, and the plaintiffs—Fulton County, Georgia, election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss—are eligible for compensation.

The courts are saying that lying can be costly. And Donald Trump’s fraud trial in New York still hasn’t been resolved (and that could send the same message).

In other news:

People were negative on the economy before the 2018 midterms, as the GOP lagged behind due to stagnation and lagging wage growth. But after a year the salary increases improved and people felt much better about it. If the trend continues, don’t bet against anyone feeling it. https://t.co/ukxpRKYmih – Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) 15 December 2023

Neil Irwin/Axios:

What the Fed’s rate policy pivot means for the economy why it matters: The end of the war on inflation is near. Barring a few unpleasant economic surprises, the central bank is now ready to take its foot off the brake and move to a stance in which it is no longer actively trying to slow growth. Importantly, most policymakers now envision a significant rate cut in 2024 Too Envisioning the economy to be fundamentally solid with low unemployment and steady growth.

In other words, rates will probably go down next year even in absence Of severe recession. It is a sweet spot for financial markets and both families and businesses.

The cycle of monetary tightening that had dogged the markets and the economy for the last two years is for all intents and purposes over.

John Stoehr/Editorial Board:

House Republicans will ‘regret’ voting for impeachment inquiry An interview with the inimitable Jill Lawrence. Biden’s impeachment, which is imminent, is part of Trump’s vindication movement. Fortunately, it is being viewed that way. The stories about it seem to have two important features. One, that there is no evidence linking Joe Biden to Hunter Biden’s businesses. Second, that behind all the insinuations and conspiracy theories is a passionate, driving force – a disgraced former president who is still afraid of being impeached twice. Since these impeachment proceedings are not going to be based on anything, one could say that nothing will come of them – there is no point in futility. But it ignores something important about the House GOP smear campaign. This shows fundamental weakness.

Craig Mauger/Detroit News:

In court, Michigan Republicans blame false election effort on Donald Trump’s campaign While the Trump campaign has previously been linked to an overall strategy of fabricating election certification in the seven battleground states, Thursday’s testimony implicated campaign staffers in recruiting attendees and running a false voter meeting in Lansing on December 14, 2020. It has been told. During that gathering, 16 Republican activists signed a document that was used to claim that the then-Republican President had won Michigan’s 16 electoral votes. The revelations come on the second day of preliminary examinations for six Republican electors, as Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is pursuing criminal fraud charges against people whose names appeared on the false certificates.

I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that SCOTUS affirms DC Cir. and retains defendants’ use of the obstruction statute, 18 USC 1512, until January 6. By 5-4 or 6-3, Justice Kagan wrote for the majority. I’ll explain why in a blog post after I finish grading the final exams! – Randall Eliason (@RDEliason) 15 December 2023

Bolt Magazine:

Thousands of local elections that will shape criminal justice policy in 2024 Counties across the country are electing DAs and Sheriffs next year. Bolts guide you through the initial hotspot. prefer local da [Georgia’s Fani] Willis has become a major GOP target this year, as Republicans have gone after prosecutors they believe stand in the way of their political or policy ambitions. New laws in Georgia and Texas give courts and state officials more authority to discipline DAs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is challenging Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, has fired two Democratic prosecutors in the past 18 months, angered by his policies such as not prosecuting abortion. The presidential election is also drawing sheriffs into its orbit. Far-right sheriffs have aligned with election deniers, amplifying Trump’s lies about 2020, escalating investigations and even using local law enforcement to threaten election officials Have done. One such sheriff, Mark Lamb of Pinal County, is now leaving his office open and running for U.S. Senate in Arizona. In Texas, Tarrant County (Fort Worth) Sheriff Bill Weyburn spearheaded a new task force that will track how people vote while he runs for reelection next year. With approximately 2,200 prosecutors and sheriffs on the 2024 ballot, voters will cast ballots on county offices across the country next year, settling conflicts over the size of local criminal legal systems, as well as selecting the president and Congress. bolt Today we’re launching our coverage with our annual overview of which counties will hold such races and when: Find our full list here.

We take it for granted at this point, but the breakdown of rule discipline and the emergence of suspension as the sole means of law making has been the biggest and least written story of the Congress in the last six months. https://t.co/xV95bGNnAz – Liam Donovan (@lpdonovan) 15 December 2023

Bloomberg:

Mike Johnson could be the next House Speaker to lose his job Conservatives warn Johnson against deal and shutdown on Ukraine

Lawmakers are due back just 10 days before the next US funding default. House Speaker Mike Johnson is ending 2023 with an ominous preview of what to expect in the new year: dissent in his ranks that threatens to hamper deals on US government funding, Ukraine war aid and border policy. . Due to this he may also lose his job. The Louisiana Republican, elected in October after GOP hardliners ousted his predecessor for striking a deal with Democrats, sent the House home for the holidays on Thursday after passing a bipartisan defense policy bill over the staunch objections of 73 ultra-conservatives. .

This YouTube lecture from New York Times analyst Nate Cohn on the state of voting is excellent:

