Bridging the Trust Gap: 4 Pillars Every B2B Marketer Should Know

Cracked cement symbolizes broken trust between people or untrusting parties

getty

In my previous article, I took an in-depth look at Informa Tech’s 2023 Trust in Marketing Index survey. This was a critical look at five content shortcomings that B2B technology decision makers rely on:

Simple content that speaks to everyone—and no one else.

Same-old, same-old, repetitive content, exactly the same as everyone else is making.

Gated content, especially when the value exchange between brand and reader is unequal.

Content containing old data and outdated information.

Content that promises insight but is a sales pitch.

But understand this: Each of those challenges also represents an opportunity. This is not a complete waste. Even though reader trust is as fragile as an ancient manuscript – easily torn by poor content – ​​it can be restored with hard work, page by page, with high-quality content.

The secret lies in strategic redirection.

Instead of being a source of disappointment and frustration, your content can be a source of trust and credibility and a spark for meaningful relationships.

To get there, you need a clear strategy that’s rooted in understanding what decision makers want. It’s not just about avoiding obstacles; It’s about creating a path filled with trustworthy anchors that leads your audience to trust in your brand.

In this article, I’ll go into more detail about the Trust Index survey, specifically the four pillars that B2B technology decision makers say they need to feel trusted.

In the third and final article in this series – which is still to come – I’ll share seven actions you can take around those pillars to take your content from merely informational to genuinely trustworthy, to potential skeptics. can be converted into people who trust your brand.

First, let’s look at the pillars of faith.

Blueprint of Faith: Exploring the Four Pillars

Contents Four Pillars of Faith

getty

Think of each trust pillar as a cornerstone, a non-negotiable element in the complex architecture of building trust. Whether it’s the emotional resonance of a well-crafted case study or the powerful impact of actionable data, each pull on your audience contributes to people’s trust in your brand.

Storytelling with Purpose: The Role of Case Studies

Data may be the language of logic, but stories? They are the language of emotion, experience and trust for 42% of decision makers. In the field of B2B content, case studies are the top prize. They go beyond facts to describe a journey that ends with a problem solved, efficiency gained, or goal achieved. This narrative arc isn’t just fascinating; It is extremely reliable.

Meet with JR, a project manager at an engineering firm, who is brainstorming content about your company’s new software platform. They studied your case study which described how a similar company overcame its project management problems using your software. For JR, it’s not just a matter of marketing; This is the story of an emerging change with similar challenges, solutions and real-world consequences. It’s a compelling narrative that does more than sell a product; It sells confidence.

But what if, as a marketer, you’re in that all-too-common scenario where you don’t have access to satisfied customers who could be the stars of your study? You still have options. Third-party reviews, testimonials, or even industry examples can work. There may be an independent review that praises your product or a well-documented industry case that closely matches your product or service offering. Such reviews and close cases can serve as stand-ins that allow you to tell a powerful, trust-building story.

Data-driven trust: How fresh insights build credibility

DNA structure made of various abstract objects

getty

In an ocean of indivisible content, the value of data has never been more evident – ​​especially when it is fresh and ready for action. For 35% of decision makers in the Trust Index survey, data that drives action is not only a good thing; It is the building block of trust. It’s the difference between content that merely informs and content that empowers, articles that are skimmed and reports that are saved, shared and cited.

Consider Sarah, a CTO at a medium-sized software company. She is struggling to improve her team’s rapid development process. Sarah came across your article that outlines common challenges in agile environments and provides the latest data on successful agile transformations. And this is not data from three years ago; This is a snapshot of the current state of agile practices. Sara is impressed. She doesn’t just read your article; She bookmarks it, shares it with her team, and even cites it in a presentation before her board. In Sarah’s eyes, your brand shifted from just another content provider to a trusted advisor.

But what if direct data is a rare commodity in your company? Don’t be discouraged. The Internet is a rich repository of industry studies, surveys, and reports. If you can’t generate your own data, curate. Become a journalist who reports news, understands its impact, and guides audiences according to their reactions. Your content evolves from a momentary read to a lasting resource, a point of reference and trusted excellence.

Expert Wisdom: Building Trust Through Authority

To have information or knowledge. The hand rolls a die and changes the word “information” to… [+] “Knowledge”.

getty

Picture Marcus, IT director at a growing e-commerce company. He’s looking for cybersecurity solutions but is wary of getting sucked into the marketing hype. Then, he finds your article that includes an interview with a renowned cybersecurity expert. This isn’t just another list based on numbers; It is an in-depth study of the state of cybersecurity guided by a recognized authority in the field. Marcus feels like he’s attending a mini-seminar instead of reading a blog post. For them, your brand has scored major trust points.

In a B2B landscape filled with jargon and complexity, an expert’s voice is informative and down to earth. For 35% of decision makers in the Trust Index survey, including expert opinion in your content can elevate it from the realm of speculation to the realm of credible. But let’s face a harsh truth: not all organizations have a bench of in-house experts readily available for interviews or quotes. Does this mean you’re doomed to create second-rate content? Absolutely not.

If your access to internal subject matter experts is limited, look outside. Industry conferences, academic journals, and even social media platforms like LinkedIn can be goldmines for finding experts willing to share their insights. Also, consider Help A B2B Writer, a service that matches expert sources with writers who need them. External voices can be just as influential in providing the gravitas needed for your content to be taken seriously.

Solutions at Your Fingertips: The Power of Problem-Solving Content

Mature man looking at a digital tablet that his colleague is showing at work

getty

At the root of every click, scroll, and share is a simple human need: solving a problem. Whether it’s something as grand as pursuing a business model or as specific as choosing the right software, your audience wants answers. For 29% of decision makers in the Trust Index survey, finding those answers in your content is a major trust-building factor.

Let’s walk a mile into the shoes of Emily, a marketing manager at a startup. She is struggling with her email campaigns, experiencing low open rates and low engagement. She reads your article: “Reviving Your Email Marketing: A Comprehensive Guide.” This is more than a dull collection of tips; It’s a problem-solving toolkit. The article diagnoses common problems, offers action steps, and even provides a template for his next campaign. Emily is happy. She applies your advice, sees metrics increase, and becomes a brand advocate, all because your content solved a serious problem for her.

If you don’t have access to customer issues and internal experts, let your journalistic instincts kick in. Take surveys, visit forums, or run social media polls to identify questions your audience asks. Then, be the hero who answers.

The beauty of problem-solving content is its immediate usability, making it easy to read, use, cite, and share. This turns your brand into a useful resource, a trusted hub. And in a digital world where trust can be as elusive as it is vital, being a problem solver is a role worth striving for.

What will happen next?

Keep your eyes peeled for the final article in this series on faith. In it, I’ll share seven actions your brand can take to create content readers want — content that builds and maintains trust.

Source: www.forbes.com