BRICS-led de-dollarization should worry the US as the new members may be most aggressive against the greenback, says former State Department official.

US policymakers should be concerned about BRICS-led dedollarization, Thomas Hill writes for the Atlantic Council.

The new members could provide BRICS with new trade associations to promote dedollarization.

“Collectively, the BRICS network extended through these trade organization connections now spans 90 countries.”

According to a former State Department official, the recent expansion of BRICS should be a major cause of concern for the US, as new members along with countries seeking to join could lead to dedollarization.

Writing for the Atlantic Council, Thomas Hill noted that Egypt, among others, was added to the BRICS club, while Algeria and Tunisia were rejected.

And it foreshadows how North African countries could become some of the “most aggressive advocates” for de-dollarization, he warned.

Hill, who is currently director of the North Africa Program at the US Institute of Peace, wrote, “The BRICS-led dedollarization effort should concern US policymakers, especially in light of recent BRICS membership expansion.” “It is clear that traditional U.S. allies, such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, are already exploring ways to dedollarize, and Beijing is helping to advance that process.”

This year, the economic bloc – originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – plans to take over the greenback’s dominance in the global financial system.

While BRICS efforts to replace dollar hegemony have had limited impact so far, the alliance also decided to admit six new states in August, creating an opportunity for greater global coordination, Hill explained.

He said they would give BRICS access to new trade alliances that could promote alternative currencies.

“By including Egypt, BRICS can influence Algerian and Tunisian de-dollarization through Egypt’s leadership inside existing trade arrangements. Through Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, BRICS can influence the creation of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area ( GAFTA) and will expand access to mango markets for Eastern and Southern Africa,” Hill wrote. “Collectively, the BRICS network extended through these trade organization connections now spans 90 countries.”

Signs of change are visible. In October, Egypt issued yuan-denominated panda bonds to help pay off its debt, while the Bank of Russia has now included the Egyptian pound among the currencies it uses to set ruble exchange rates. .

Elsewhere, a joint effort between China, Hong Kong, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates wants to develop a digital currency platform that would create a digital yuan for cross-border payments, Hill said.

Even a partial weakening of the greenback would weaken incentives to remain linked to the SWIFT finance mechanism, an international banking network that has been used by the US to enforce sanctions.

A global pegging of the dollar would also weigh on U.S. fiscal health, Hill said, limiting the country’s ability to run larger federal deficits and keep borrowing costs under control.

“For US policymakers, BRICS de-dollarization efforts should be a cause for concern,” he said, adding that the federal government needs an interagency process with the support of lawmakers.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com