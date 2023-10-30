Brian Sims is officially off the market! See photos of their proposal on the beach

Brian Sims and Alex Drakos (Photo: Brian Sims/Facebook)

Former Pennsylvania state representative Brian Sims has got engaged to his partner Alex Drakos.

the former high school football student turned lawmaker and LGBTQ advocate posted on social media over the weekend. He revealed that he got down on his knees while he and Alex were enjoying a trip to the beach.

“he said yes!” Sims said.

“Tonight on the beach I asked Alex if he would be my husband and he said yes! Our friends have been into it for a while and a few weeks ago I asked her parents if I had their permission before we went to Hong Kong.

“Luckily, like my parents, they were excited and supportive. I am so stupidly grateful to have this amazing person in my life and now it will be forever. #love story”

Sims was in Hong Kong to attend the 10th annual Asia Summit organized by Out Leadership, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

On his Instagram Stories, Drakos re-shared the image with a caption that read, “Easiest decision I’ve ever made.”

(screenshot)

Who is Brian Sims?

Brian Sims, 45, served as a Democratic representative in the House of Pennsylvania between January 2013 and November 2022. Before that, he worked as a civil rights attorney.

Last year, he announced he was stepping down as a representative and running to become Lieutenant Governor. However, in May 2022, he lost the Democratic primary to fellow Democratic Representative Austin Davis, who was elected to the role.

In December 2022, Sims announced he was taking on the role as managing director of government affairs and public policy at Out Leadership in New York City. In August this year, he also joined the board of trustees of the Tyler Clementi Foundation.

Last July, she posted about her and Drakos’ second anniversary, revealing that they started dating in July 2021.

“Two years: It’s interesting how much a single person can change the direction of your life! It’s been two years with this incredible, kind man and it’s the luckiest experience ever. Happy anniversary, Alex. thank you so much!!”

Here are some more photos of the men together.

Source: www.queerty.com