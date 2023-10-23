BRI is playing an important role in structural transformation

A train is seen during testing of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system jointly built by Chinese and Egyptian companies east of Cairo, Egypt on July 3, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

The world needs strong engines of sustainable growth and infrastructure for trade and connectivity is key to this.

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to promote infrastructure to enhance connectivity and build a global community for a shared future.

So far, more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations have supported BRI.

Ten years later, evidence shows that the BRI has played a significant role in removing local and regional infrastructure barriers, facilitating trade, creating jobs, and contributing to structural change.

As global economic growth has weakened, and progress made by developing countries has been rolled back, the BRI has become even more important, serving as a global public good to accelerate lagging growth internationally. Is.

The World Bank estimates that 60 percent of low-income countries are heavily indebted and at high risk of debt crisis. A recent major study from Boston University’s Center for Global Development Policy found that China’s global economic engagement has brought tangible benefits to the countries and regions involved in the BRI, as well as to the world economy.

First, China has brought new resources to the Global South.

“China’s development finance institutions provided nearly half a trillion dollars and at least $331 billion during the 2013-2021 period. In Africa, Chinese DFI financing was $123 billion from 2008-21 and $91 billion during the BRI years . In addition, Chinese commercial and other actors provided $30 billion to African governments from 2008 to 2021, and $23 billion during the BRI period,” according to an estimate by Boston University’s Center for Global Development Policy.

Chinese development finance complements existing financing sources but is indispensable because it is long-term, focused on a clear mission, results-driven and transformational.

Second, China, together with host countries, has established a new model of South-South cooperation, implemented and completed a large number of infrastructure projects, helped overcome development bottlenecks, and promoted economic growth and job creation. Have promoted. Our own study found that these completed projects are located in the poorest countries in the most backward sectors such as electricity, transport, water and telecommunications. They have created public assets, undertaken operations and generated jobs, revenue, income and social benefits for local communities.

For example, the China-Europe Railway Express, which connects more than 200 cities in 25 European countries, has carried more than 6.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units of freight, with an accumulated value of nearly $300 billion. Other examples include: standard gauge railways in Kenya and Laos; Highways in Cambodia, Mongolia, Laos, Jamaica and Ethiopia; high-speed railways in Serbia and Indonesia; and hydropower stations in many countries.

These completed projects have created global public goods/assets that reduce vulnerabilities in host countries, something that the international community wanted to create.

Third, Chinese finance has leveraged, or “crowded in,” more private funds from the international bond market, including FDI, sovereign wealth funds, and other equity investors for development. After Chinese projects overcame barriers to water, electricity and transportation, the cost of doing business has dropped, and private investors have been attracted to these low-income or landlocked countries.

However, infrastructure development has been a global problem because it is extremely complex. These projects are complex, risky and require huge amounts of financial resources to complete and take a long time (three to five years) to complete. All projects face not only operational risks, financial risks, currency and duration mismatches, but also macroeconomic, geopolitical and environmental/climate risks.

Fourth, debt sustainability. Although accusations of “debt trap” diplomacy have been discredited as baseless, Chinese debt, on average, accounts for about 10 percent of total foreign debt to African countries. Some countries like Zambia, Sri Lanka and Kenya have high debt burden. Designing and implementing a “debt sustainability framework” for low-income market-access countries or MACs is essential for the high-quality development of the BRI, to promote sustainable investment and strong risk management.

In 2019, the Chinese Ministry of Finance designed and published the “Debt Sustainability Framework for Low-Income Countries of the BRI”.

This year, the Ministry designed and published “DSF for Market-Access Countries of BRI” to cover all BRI countries.

The Chinese government has attached great importance to tackling the debt crisis by supporting capacity development to improve debt analysis and risk management and by participating in multilateral roundtables for debt restructuring in debt-stressed countries.

The newly published “BRI’s DSF for Mac” is timely, comprehensive, relevant and innovative for the following reasons.

First, it looks at sovereign debt risk from a development perspective. For market-access countries, especially developing ones among them, the key to improving debt sustainability is economic growth. To that end, the “DSF for the MAC of the BRI” emphasizes the relationship between debt dynamics and medium- and long-term economic growth, and recognizes that debt risks should be based on promoting economic growth and controlled in the process. should go. ,

Second, the “DSF for MAC of BRI” is a non-mandatory policy instrument. It does not create any new conditions. Financial institutions in China and other BRI economies are encouraged to use the framework to assess the debt sustainability of BRI market-access economies, manage risks, and make investment and financing decisions based on sound analysis.

This approach is more flexible and reduces the risk of restricting borrowing in a “pro-cyclical” fashion. This allows financial institutions to make their own informed decisions on whether to invest in this country or not.

Third, the DSF takes into account climate change and severe weather disasters in assessing overall risks. They are covered first in the “Triggered Stress Testing” section, and then in the “Long-Term Debt Projections” section.

In short, this “DSF for BRI’s Mac” is timely, comprehensive, and innovative. If implemented carefully, it will play an important role in the development of a high-quality, green and sustainable BRI in the next phase.

The author is a senior academic researcher at the Center for Global Development Policy, Boston University, visiting scholar at the Institute of New Structural Economics, Peking University, and a former senior economist at the World Bank.

These views do not necessarily coincide with those of China Daily.

