Brewers Rumors: Craig Council’s final decision appears imminent
The free agency tour appears to be coming to a close for Brewers manager Craig Counsell. According to reports, Counsell wants to know what he can make on the open market, has interviewed with the Guardians and the Mets and is now nearing a decision.
Counsel has gone out to collect their offers from other teams and maximized their leverage to get the best possible offer. Now, it appears he will not be interviewing with the Astros or Angels for their openings and instead is going to decide between those two teams and the only franchise he has ever managed for, the Milwaukee Brewers.
All along, the assumption was that Counsel would see what offers were elsewhere, then give the Brewers a chance to match the top offer, and as long as the Brewers were willing to match, he would return to Milwaukee. It appears the ball is now in the Brewers’ court as owner Mark Attanasio has to decide if he will match the top salary offer Counsell received.
It is not yet known what the Guardians and the Mets have offered the council in terms of wages, but it has become clear that setting a new cap for managerial salaries has been a priority for the council. The top offer is the winning one.
Home of the Council Brewers. He grew up and still lives in Whitefish Bay, he played here, he grew up rooting for the Brewers, and that’s something no other city can provide. The only thing the Guardians, Mets or any other team may have over the Brewers is money. This is the only reassuring factor they have. The Mets have much more money than the Guardians, but the Guardians had the previous highest-paid manager in baseball, so they may be willing to pay a high price for Counsell as well.
General managers meetings get underway on Tuesday and Council want to finalize their new contract before that, or at least before they expire. According to the New York Post, Counsell’s decision is expected within a day or two, so we’ll know soon whether Counsell is back in Milwaukee or the Brewers need to find a new manager.
The Council’s decision is holding up the managerial recruitment market. All teams with openings are waiting to see what counsel does before moving forward with anyone else. They don’t want to take themselves out of the race while there’s still a chance.
This process will be completed soon. As long as the Brewers are willing to match the top offer, it is assumed that Counsell will return to Milwaukee in 2024.
