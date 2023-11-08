Brewers, fans react to Craig Counsell’s sudden move to rival Cubs

Many players and fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as team owners mark attanasioSaid he was surprised by the former manager Craig CouncilOn Monday (November 6) the decision was made to leave the franchise and accept the same position with the National League Central Division rival Chicago Cubs.

Counsell, 53, had been a part of the Brewers organization since 2007, spending the last five seasons of his playing career with the franchise – as well as a prior season in 2004 – initially as a special assistant before taking a front office position. then general manager Doug Melvin in 2012. The former infielder worked a part-time role as a color analyst for the Brewers radio broadcasts before being hired as the team’s manager in 2015.

Attanasio told reporters that he asked Counsel, “Are you messing with me?” When the manager told him about his decision.

“We’re all here today because we lost Craig,” Attanasio said. espn, “But I’ve thought about it – Craig has lost us, and he’s lost our community, too.”

“It came out of nowhere,” Brewers adamantly said. corbin burns told mlb.com, “I think my reaction is the same as everyone else in the organization and fan base: We were shocked in the beginning.”

“I’m still processing it,” the Brewers pitcher said. Brandon Woodruff, “I wasn’t expecting cubs… but then when you dig a little deeper, you find this.”

Wow! On Monday, Counsell spoke to Brewers fans on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison following the news of his departure.

“It’s very devastating. It’s like getting stabbed in the back. Cubs.” [are] Obviously our biggest rival. We don’t like them. They do not like us. And I feel like a lot of Cubs fans turned on us too quickly,” the Brewers fan said. Colin Mangan,

Another fan said he was “shocked” when he learned of Counsell’s departure.

“I just watched the ‘Brewers’ and saw he left and went to the Cubs and I was kind of shocked, almost disappointed,” said. oliver comb, “I thought he’d be our manager for a long time to come, especially when he’s so young.”

Counsell’s career managerial record is 707–625, including three National League Central Division titles – two in the last three seasons – and six playoff appearances in the last seven seasons.

Counsel’s appointment was reportedly made “in the last few days”, as the Cubs had waited until after November 1 to talk to the Brewers rather than asking them for permission. espn‘S jesse rogers,

Rogers wrote, “The Cubs needed to ask the Brewers for permission to talk to counsel before November 1. They didn’t. So it all came together over the last few days. It has the potential to be the most expensive managerial appointment in MLB history.” There is a possibility.”

