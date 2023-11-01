Brett Favre lawsuit dismissed, Shannon Sharp acquitted - Black Enterprise

By rafael pena

The court recognized Shannon’s right to freedom of speech!

According to AP News, on October 30, a federal judge dismissed Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against retired NFL player Shannon Sharpe regarding Favre’s connection to the welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi. Sharp’s comments were constitutionally protected speech.

U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett ruled that Sharp’s comments, made during a sports broadcast, were “exaggerated.” In his comments on air, Sharp said that Favre was “taking money from underserved people,” and that he “stole money from people who really needed that money,” and that someone should “steal money from those people.” Have to express regret. The lowest of the lowest.”

Favre filed a defamation lawsuit against Sharp in February, claiming statements he made on the Fox Sports talk show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Were “extreme liars”. The case was taken to federal court in March and Sharp left the show in June.

Debate continues over Mississippi’s welfare spending obvious It came in the wake of widespread news coverage regarding the allegations in the state’s most significant public corruption case.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White revealed that the Mississippi Department of Human Services spent more than $77 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program between 2016 and 2019. The purpose of this funding was to assist some of the poorest individuals in the country.

Prosecutors alleged that the department funneled funds to nonprofit organizations, which diverted the money to projects supported by wealthy and well-connected individuals, including a $5 million volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. Brett Favre agreed to raise funds for the project.

In his ruling, Judge Starrett pointed out that the words “take” and “steal” were used by Sharp to refer to diverting TANF funds “for purposes other than helping the disadvantaged.” He further stated that Sharp’s colorful speech about “the people who really need that money,” “the lowest of the low” and the “underprivileged” fell within constitutionally protected language.

Favre, though not facing criminal charges, is one of more than three dozen individuals or businesses that Mississippi is suing to recover misspent welfare money. In addition to his lawsuit against Sharp, Favre also filed a defamation suit against auditor Shad White and sportscaster Pat McAfee, which is still pending.

Favre has paid $1.1 million in speaking fees received from a non-profit group that used TANF funds with the approval of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The state sought up to $5 million in December against Favre and a university sports foundation, claiming welfare money was improperly used to finance a volleyball field at Favre’s alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. Was. Text message exchanges revealed discussions about directing funds to the facility.

After the lawsuit was dismissed, Sharp expressed his gratitude to his legal team at X, formerly known as Twitter. Favre’s attorney, Michael Shemper, was contacted apinews for comment regarding the dismissal of the lawsuit but did not respond at the time of reporting.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com