Brent retreats ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Brent crude futures fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session, as traders speculated whether OPEC+ would reach an agreement on further output cuts.

Brent crude futures were down 6 cents, or 0.07%, at $81.36 at 0400 GMT, after falling 0.7% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 66 cents, or 0.86%, to $76.44 from Wednesday’s close. There was no deal for WTI on Thursday as it was a public holiday in the US.

Both contracts are on track to mark their first weekly rise in five, supported by expectations that Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ could reduce supply in 2024 to balance markets.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, jointly known as OPEC+, surprised the market on Wednesday with an announcement that it would postpone a ministerial meeting by four days to November 30. as producers struggled to reach consensus on production levels.

“The most likely outcome now appears to be an extension of the existing cut,” Tony Sycamore, Sydney-based market analyst at IG, wrote in a note.

The surprise delay initially caused Brent futures to fall by 4% and WTI by 5% in intraday trading on Wednesday.

Business remained slow due to Thanksgiving holiday in America

The Chinese outlook appeared strong in the near term, supporting market sentiment.

“Recent Chinese data and fresh support to indebted assets could be positive for the near-term trend of the oil market,” said Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets.

Chinese shares rose on Thursday amid hopes China will provide more stimulus to the struggling property sector.

Yet those gains could be limited by excess US crude inventories and poor refining margins, which could weaken demand for crude from US refineries, analysts said.

“Fundamental growth has been bearish as US oil reserves rise,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

China’s long-term outlook is weak. Analysts say oil demand growth could weaken from strong post-Covid growth levels in 2023 to about 4% in the first half of 2024, as the country’s property sector slowdown weighs on diesel use.

Non-OPEC production growth is set to remain strong with Brazil’s state energy firm Petrobras set to boost production to 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2028 from 2.8 million boepd in 2024 over the next five years. Is planning to invest 102 billion dollars.

