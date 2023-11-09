Brennan Johnson and Wales would benefit from Tottenham’s demands – Rob Page

Brennan Johnson is benefiting from the “extreme” demands placed on him by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and is proving himself to be an elite player, says his Wales manager Rob Page.

Johnson has taken time to settle in at Spurs following a £47.5million move from Nottingham Forest during the closing minutes of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old forward is yet to score and suffered a hamstring injury in his first Premier League start for Tottenham, ruling him out of action for a month.

Wales manager Rob Page hopes Brennan Johnson will reach great heights at Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

Johnson’s second Premier League start against Chelsea on Monday also ended prematurely when he was sacrificed after Spurs were reduced to 10 players due to defender Cristian Romero’s red card.

But Johnson has shown signs of promise in north London with a superb assist for Son Heung-min’s winner at Crystal Palace, while he also set up the Spurs captain for a disallowed effort against Chelsea before being hit back in the first half .

Page, who welcomed Johnson back into his squad after injury for this month’s decisive Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey, said: “Brennan is now at a big, big club pushing for a top-four finish, so The demands on them will be extreme.”

“The team will be a little different with the players they have now, but I am not worried at all. Even training with the players he is with will take him to another level.

Brennan Johnson, right, celebrates after scoring Son Heung-min’s winner in Tottenham’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

“We all saw the potential. When I worked with him in the under-21 and under age groups, I could see that he was going to go (to the top).

“It took him a while to get up to that standard, but he has shown glimpses of it.

“What is important now is to maintain that level by playing with the demands of those players and the manager. He will absolutely do that.”

Johnson has scored just twice in 22 Wales matches – against Belgium and the Netherlands in the Nations League – and it has been a disappointing return for a player considered the natural successor to Gareth Bale in the Dragons’ forward line.

Page suggests it’s the way Wales have previously been structured as a team, but he insists, as evidenced by last month’s impressive 2-1 win over World Cup semi-finalists Croatia As it goes on, they are developing into an attacking unit.

Tottenham manager Anze Postecoglou has gradually integrated Brennan Johnson into his squad (John Walton/PA)

He said: “In most of the World Cup and Nations League A games we were weak and didn’t have a lot of the ball.

“Our defensive structure has to be right and if not you will know, but as we develop I am asking more from the forward players and we saw that against Croatia.

“I brought in Jack Lester (as assistant coach), who is the best forward I have ever played with and one of the best coaches I have ever seen. This was an area I wanted to improve on and I’ve already seen a difference.”

If Wales beat Armenia in Yerevan on November 18 and Turkey in Cardiff three days later, Wales will avoid the play-offs in March and automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer.

Page said: “I like Brennan as a number nine because of his pace. He did that for us in Latvia (when Wales won 2-0 in September) and there are no defenders who want to play against him and DJ (Daniel James) because the pace scares defenders.

“But I’m not going to portray him as a nine. He can easily play any of the three forward positions.

