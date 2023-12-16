BREAKING: US SEC to inspect Binance.US technical infrastructure, systems and software

Plaintiff the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and defendants Binance, Binance.US and co-founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao submitted a joint position report to the court. With the proposed inspection of Binance.US taking place next week, the defendants have continued to provide documents and statements.

Binance and US SEC Joint Position Report

The latest joint status report submitted to the court reveals full cooperation by defendants Binance, Binance.US and co-founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao as per the June consent order.

Binance.US informed the court that it continues to serve documents and deposition requests by the SEC. The parties agree to meet and discuss, attempting to minimize any disagreements regarding document discovery and depositions before the next status report to the court. The SEC and Binance agree to submit the next status report on January 25, 2024.

The SEC is currently considering inspecting Binance.US technology infrastructure, systems and software virtually. Binance.US has scheduled an inspection for December 21st at 7PM ET.

The court had previously refused immediate inspection of Binance.US systems and software. Magistrate Judge Faruqui said the SEC needs to come up with more tailored requests and communicate with additional witnesses. BinanceUS also protested against increased document search and deposition requests by the SEC.

Binance.US appoints five special counsels

Coinagep reported that five lawyers Sheehan H. Band, levi giovanetto, Daniel J. Davis, Christian ChemnitzAnd david luger Separate notices of appearance have been filed in court on behalf of BAM Management US Holdings and BAM Trading Services (Binance.US).

Last week, defendants Binance Holdings, Binance.US and co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao asked Judge Amy Berman Jackson to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice. He believes the SEC’s claims of securities law violations in response to listed crypto and its products are irrational.

