Although most assets in the cryptocurrency sector had a slow start to the week, Bitcoin (BTC) can soon expect a move towards and beyond the $47,000 range, provided it manages to break the key resistance it currently holds. It was his.

As it happens, Bitcoin’s realized price distribution (URPD) or unspent transaction output (UTXO), or the balance after each transaction, shows that the first cryptocurrency is facing “stiff resistance at $38,500”, as That’s what crypto market analyst Ali Martínez has told. One x post On 26 November.

Having said that, the crypto trading expert also observed that the leading decentralized finance (DeFi) asset “overcoming this barrier could help BTC move towards $47,360,” in a chart analysis shared by Martinez. The next important point is.

Bitcoin UTCO realized price distribution. Source: ali martinez

Specifically, the UTXO UPRD shows what price existing Bitcoin UTXOs appear at, with each bar representing the amount of existing BTC that last moved within that price bucket. ATH-split refers to a bucket defined by dividing the range between 0 and the current ATH into 100 equally spaced partitions.

bitcoin price analysis

As things stand, Bitcoin is currently trading at a price of $37,282, indicating a decline of 1.23% over the past 24 hours, compared to an increase of 0.18% over the past seven days and a more significant gain of 9.33% over the past year. is also intact. According to the latest information of the month, 27th November.

Bitcoin 30-day price chart. Source: finbold

In fact, the largest crypto by market capitalization recently moved closer to the above resistance as it peaked at $38,190 on November 24, and as the upcoming halving event and possible approval of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) As anticipation builds, it may actually break this and move towards $47,000.

