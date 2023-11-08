November 8, 2023
OpenSea Studio goes live for creators to easily launch and manage NFT projects


According to the latest report, OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, has seen its valuation tank increase by a staggering 90% as one of its biggest backers pulled out a massive investment.

Coatue management reduces stake in OpenSea

Tech-focused investment manager Coatue Management has sharply devalued its stake in OpenSea by nearly 90%, documents reviewed by The Information showed.

In the second quarter of 2023, Coatue reduced its once-valued $120 million investment in the NFT platform to $13 million. This significant markdown implies that OpenSea’s current valuation is $1.4 billion or less. Additionally, Coatue also faced a similar 90% reduction in its stake in Web3 infrastructure company Moonpay.

This unknown markdown highlights how enterprise investors are reevaluating the value of their investments made during the peak of the cryptocurrency boom due to the market’s steep decline. Early last year, OpenSea was valued at $13.3 billion after a funding round jointly led by Coatue and Paradigm.

Tough times for NFT marketplaces

OpenSea achieved a valuation of $13.3 billion last year when it secured $300 million in Series C funding, with Coatue Management co-leading the round. Nevertheless, with the onset of the crypto bear market, shareholders started selling their OpenSea shares. Furthermore, the NFT market is not completely aligned with the crypto market rally of 2023.

On November 3, CEO Devin Finzer revealed an important development within the company. In response to a strategic redirection focused on enhancing technology, reliability, speed, quality and overall user experience, OpenSea took the step to reduce its workforce by 50% across all departments. Additionally, Finzer noted that the reorganized OpenSea team will have a flat hierarchy with fewer middle managers.

Despite all the challenges, the NFT marketplace continues to innovate the platform. Last month, the NFT marketplace launched OpenSea Studio to allow creators to easily launch and manage their NFT projects.

Inside OpenSea Studio, users can easily generate NFTs directly into their wallet, broadening their creative horizons. This versatile platform also offers compatibility with a variety of OpenC-supported blockchains, creating an inclusive and flexible space for creators.

Source: coingape.com

