Breaking News: NFT Trader Suffers Biggest NFT Hack Ever?

In the rapidly evolving world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a red alert has been issued, indicating the largest hack incident in NFT history. The outcome of this digital heist has left the community in shock and uncertainty, with millions of dollars worth of NFTs stolen. A criminal shrouded in mystery is demanding a reward for the safe return of stolen digital assets. In this article, we explore the unfolding saga, highlighting the extent of the hack and its consequences.

Hack unveiled: Millions of dollars in NFTs stolen

The first signs of large-scale NFT heist emerged when a Twitter user issued a red alert to the community. Users who previously used NFT Trader were urged to immediately cancel their contract approval with the address 0x13d8faF4A690f5AE52E2D2C52938d1167057B9af. The hacker’s targets included 37 Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and 13 Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFTs, which were swiftly liquidated at the address 0xC310e760778ECBca4C65B6C559874757A4c4Ece0.

Robbery Insights: A Targeted Approach

1. Scale of the theft: The scale of this digital heist is unprecedented, with millions of dollars worth of NFTs stolen, including some of the most valuable monkeys, worth over $300,000.

2. Targeting NFT Trader users: It seems that the hacker has focused on individuals who had engaged in trading on NFT Trader in the past and still maintained permissions on the respective wallets.

3. Affected Assets: Affected primary assets include BAYC, MAYC, World of Women (WoW), and other legacy high-value assets. Popular platforms like Blur, x2y2 and OpenSea Swap are now being used as common mediums for unauthorized swaps.

Timeline of the robbery: rapid rise

Launch of the attack: The hacker began the attack about four hours ago, initially taking a few cryptocurrencies and immediately selling one before escalating the theft.

Continued Thefts: Despite initial warnings, the hacker continues to steal, with two more mutants recently reported stolen.

Hacker demands reward: Ethical dilemma in NFT recovery

In a surprising turn of events, the hacker responsible for the unprecedented NFT heist has come forward, offering a unique offer to the affected community. The hacker, identified as 0x3dc115307c7b79e9ff0afe4c1a0796c22e366a47b47ed2d82194bcd59bb4bd46, has made a bold statement, demanding a reward for the safe return of the stolen NFTs. This development raises ethical questions and introduces a complex dynamic into the ongoing NFT saga.

The Hacker’s Perspective: Unveiling Motivations and Skills

In a series of messages, the hacker presents himself as a cleaner, emphasizing the monkeys’ safety and distancing himself from the initial exploit. The hacker’s quest began as a search for residual waste but evolved into a realization of the lucrative potential of NFT exploits. Despite claiming to be a “good person”, the hacker expresses a preference for cleaning up leftovers, pointing to an unconventional moral compass.

Technological limitations and energy investments: a sign of conflict

The hacker reveals the limitations in his technical skills, acknowledging the challenges of recovering all affected NFTs at once. The admission provides insight into the hacker’s efforts, highlighting the considerable energy and time invested in the ongoing exploit.

Reward seeking: calculated returns for an unconventional task

With a seemingly business-like approach, the hacker establishes a price for NFT redemptions. Demanding 3 ETH for Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and 0.6 ETH for Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), the hacker justifies this as a fair reward for his work. The hacker offers a 10% fee, creating a complex pricing structure depending on the type and combination of NFTs.

The Quandary: Balancing Ethics and NFT Ownership

Affected users are now faced with an ethical dilemma – whether to accede to the hacker’s demands and regain ownership of their cherished NFTs or stand firmly against supporting criminal activities. The hacker’s condition of unauthorized exploitation contracts further complicates the decision-making process, forcing users to weigh the value of their digital assets against ethical considerations.

As the NFT community grapples with this unorthodox approach to asset recovery, the hacker’s demands add an unexpected layer to the unfolding story. The solution to this ethical dilemma remains uncertain, leaving affected users in a delicate position as they navigate the complex web of crypto negotiations and ethical choices.

In a serious announcement, the NFT trader has confirmed that their legacy smart contracts have fallen victim to a cyberattack. The platform immediately advises users to take immediate action by removing delegation to the compromised addresses through the Revoke.cash platform. The affected addresses, 0xc310e760778ecbca4c65b6c559874757a4c4ece0 and 0x13d8faF4A690f5AE52E2D2C52938d1167057B9af, are specifically highlighted as part of security measures.

This precautionary step is important to prevent any further unauthorized access or exploitation of NFTs linked to these addresses. The NFT community is urged to act swiftly and diligently in response to this security breach to mitigate potential risks and protect their digital assets.

Revoke.cash Exploit Checker: In response to the ongoing threat, a critical tool in the security of NFT assets is the Revoke.cash Exploit Checker. Users are advised to use this resource to verify their security status and ensure that they have successfully unapproved the compromised NFT Trader contract. This step is necessary to protect the assets and prevent any possible unauthorized transactions.

As the NFT community grapples with the unfolding events, it becomes paramount to stay informed and take proactive measures to increase security. The NFT trader exploit is a reminder of the emerging challenges in the digital asset sector and the collective responsibility to strengthen the foundation of the decentralized ecosystem.

Unexpected twist: Hacker starts returning NFTs for free?

Hacker is sending back WOW for free

In a surprising turn of events, the hacker responsible for a massive NFT heist has taken an unexpected step by voluntarily returning World of Women (WoW) NFTs for free. The transparency of transactions can be verified on the Ethereum blockchain through the link provided. The move raises interesting questions about the hacker’s intentions and whether it is a gesture of goodwill or part of a larger strategy.

The first ape is back too

Following the free withdrawal of WOW, the hacker has continued to reverse its actions by sending back the first Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT without any payment from the victim. Ethereum transaction details can be searched through the link. This development introduces a sense of unpredictability into the ongoing saga, leaving the community both surprised and uncertain about the hacker’s intentions.

The hacker also returned the VFT

The trend of NFT returns continues as the hacker expands the gesture to include VFTs. Related Ethereum transactions can be traced through the link. This unexpected act challenges the initial assumption that the hacker was motivated solely by financial motives, adding complexity to the emerging story.

Is the person responsible for the cyber attack a woman?

Adding a personal dimension to the unfolding story, the latest information came with the revelation that the hacker has been identified as a girl. Related Ethereum transaction details can be found here. This revelation introduces a new layer of intrigue and prompts further speculation about the motivations of the hacker and the potential impact of this revelation on ongoing conversations and ethical considerations within the NFT community.

BAYC Founder’s Initiative to Pay 10% ETH Reward for App Returns

In a notable turn of events, the founder of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), better known as Garga, has stepped forward to address the ongoing NFT heist crisis. Garga has offered to pay 10% of the demanded ETH reward in an effort to facilitate the return of stolen BAYC monkeys to their rightful owners.

The offer from Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) founder Garga to pay 10% of the ETH reward marks a commendable effort to recover the stolen Apes and minimize the impact on affected users. Nevertheless, concerns center on the argument that prioritizing strong security measures should be prioritized over meeting hackers’ ransom demands.

By paying bounties, there is a potential risk of sending a message to cyber attackers that exploiting vulnerabilities can lead to financial gain, which could potentially encourage similar malicious activities in the future. This approach emphasizes the importance of strengthening cybersecurity infrastructure and implementing preventive measures to protect the integrity of NFT platforms, thereby ensuring the long-term resilience of the digital asset ecosystem against such threats.

The recently uncovered history of the NFT Trader hack is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within the digital asset sector. As the community grapples with the consequences of this unprecedented event, the connection is made to the Ledger hack that occurred just two days earlier. The gravity of the situation becomes even more apparent when one imagines a scenario of what would happen if the ability to revoke permissions was compromised? The interconnected nature of these incidents highlights the need for increased vigilance and strengthened security measures across the entire blockchain ecosystem. The implications of such hacks extend beyond individual platforms, emphasizing the collective responsibility to strengthen the foundation of decentralized technologies.

Conclusion: A Tragic Turn of Events

The NFT community is grappling with the deep impact of this unprecedented heist, which has been described as truly tragic and heartbreaking. The search for the safe return of stolen assets continues as the NFT world comes to grips with the magnitude of the incident.

As the story unfolds, the hunt for the hacker and efforts to secure the stolen NFTs intensify, putting the community at risk and reinforcing the need for advanced security measures in the ever-expanding world of digital assets.

More than Altcoin

Source: cryptoticker.io