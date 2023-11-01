Breaking innovation ground: University unveils vision for new business building University of Nevada, Reno

Thursday, October 12 marked the beginning of a year-long sesquicentennial commemoration for the University of Nevada, Reno. The official opening of the new Business College was a remarkable event highlighting 150 years of development of the University.

“This will be a place where our students can interact and engage with business leaders from across the community and around the world,” said Greg Mosier, dean of the College of Business. Other honorary speakers participated in the celebration with the university, including University President Brian Sandoval, United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, and Sparks City Mayor Ed Lawson.

As the groundbreaking approached, Mosier revealed exciting details about the new building. Guests and students will enter through the Gateway Plaza, an outdoor space for special events and activities. The highly anticipated five-story, 128,000-square-foot project will be adjacent to a hotel and conference center, all connected to the Gateway Plaza. These conference and dining spaces will host important regional events, while the hotel will host global business leaders. Once constructed, guests will have an immersive, on-campus experience. An essential feature of the new building is a 300-seat auditorium dedicated to hosting speaking events and business forums by industry experts, nationally recognized leaders and students.

“Academics, industry members, entrepreneurs and students will collaborate to advance our educational, research and outreach missions, allowing us to work together to create a highly diverse, vibrant, technologically advanced economy for all Nevadans,” Mosier said. Gives instructions.” ,

Expected to open in the fall of 2025, the new business college will incorporate all the characteristics of a 21st century business school. The future of the business will leverage familiar resources like the Ozman Center for Entrepreneurship as well as new spaces like the Finance Suite. The suite will include offices, laboratories and classrooms focused on finance. An attractive section within the Finance Suite is the well-equipped real-time trading lab for students to experience simulated investment trading. As major companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Panasonic and Tesla are relocating to the Reno-Tahoe area, it is important that the new building utilizes customized, up-to-date technologies to give students the tools and settings to add value to Northern Nevada companies. Do.

Another new area in the business building is collaborative space, designed for collaboration and social engagement. Collaborative space will remain on the ground floor for front and center multi-purpose use.

Business Student Council President Gisele Tzintzun said, “I can’t help but look forward to the future and see what blossoms from the next generation of development within this new building. This is a place where innovation , collaboration and personal growth will flourish.” Unprecedented event.

Source: www.unr.edu