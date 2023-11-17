We have officially entered strange land. People are trying to cancel Elon Musk for alleged anti-Semitism while ignoring all facts to the contrary.

Even more ironic is that the Tesla CEO is being attacked by the same people for being pro-Israel and not supporting Palestine by turning on Starlink access as he did during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

But, before we discuss the recent controversy, let’s step back a bit. Musk bought Twitter back in 2022 and since then, the serial entrepreneur has emerged as one of the loudest political voices of our times.

Depending on whether you agree with Musk’s politics or not, this means new admiration or new disdain for the ex-CEO.

Personally, this is what I feared when Musk bought Twitter and thrust himself into the middle of the political landscape.

It was bad enough that with Tesla Musk was trying to disrupt the extremely strong and powerful fossil fuel industry and with SpaceX, he was trying to disrupt military contractors, but, now, let’s fix the world. Through his crusade against, as he puts it, the “woke mind virus,” he has become as much a political figure as an engineer.

So what started the latest controversy? This has been reported by multiple outlets, if you want to know the details, you can read it here and here and here. However, to recap, Musk criticized Jewish activist groups for supporting open borders.

Musk said that many migrants coming through the border are actually against Israel. The post Musk agreed with contained a line about being racist against whites, which has angered many people out of context.

In my personal opinion, I have followed Musk on a daily basis for almost a decade and I have not seen any indication in him that he is anti-Semitic or whatever the media is trying to portray him in any particular way. Selects “ist”. Week.

However, we are in the court of public opinion and what is the outcome of Musk’s X comment? Prominent investors and fund managers in the Tesla sector are reporting that their clients are contacting them and asking them to sell their Tesla stock.

Ross Gerber, a longtime Tesla supporter, has been particularly vocal about his disappointment with Musk’s comments on X, writing, “It takes a lifetime to build a reputation, and a day to lose it.” Gerber also said, “Sadly, this is a win for Rivian… I will be replacing my Tesla Model Y with Rivian next year and I’m sure the rest of LA will too.”

So how is Musk responding to the public outcry? By doubling down in spectacular Musk fashion, of course.

Musk responded by calling him “bullseye” on an Had the audacity to criticize for anti-white policies, but you remain completely silent about actual anti-Semitic politicians and groups. By staying silent about anti-Semitic politicians and groups, it’s painfully clear where your priorities lie, and you really are. Not a serious person.

Musk appears to be unperturbed by the recent controversy and is carrying on as if it is business as usual. Also in the spirit of fairness, there has been a lot of negativity towards Musk over the last 12 hours, however, there has been an outpouring of support for the Tesla CEO.

The above posts prove that, although Musk has faced a lot of criticism, the serial entrepreneur still has a lot of support, especially from the Tesla community.

Personally, my advice to Musk would be to be more careful in moving forward with his ideas, but also with the exact wording of the things he supports on X.

Currently, this is all the information we have regarding Musk’s anti-Semitism controversy, however, we will keep you updated as the saga unfolds. Until then, be sure to visit our site torquenews.com/Tesla regularly for the latest updates.

So what do you think? Do you think Musk is anti-Semitic? Also, do you agree with the way he is reacting to the controversy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

