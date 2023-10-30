BREAKING: Disney files scathing memo criticizing DeSantis' 'ridiculous' excuse for 'unconstitutional reorganizing' of tax district

Lawyers for Walt Disney Co. have filed a legal memorandum opposing a motion to dismiss the complaint filed against the Florida government. Ron DeSantis (R) and the governor’s appointees to the board overseeing the special taxing district on Disney property, a scathing rebuke of DeSantis’ “ridiculous” defense of a plan organized to punish the entertainment company for criticizing the law he signed Condemned.

Two motions to dismiss Disney’s second amended complaint were filed by DeSantis and meredith ivy as Acting Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity; and by the members of the “Central Florida Tourism Oversight District”, a designated board, all of whom were appointed by the Governor.

Disney has responded to each motion in detail, fully quoting DeSantis’s admissions from his book and public statements speaking out in opposition to the Parents’ Rights Bill in Education (known as “Say No”). After how they planned to target the company. After the passage of the Gay Bill) by its many critics.

At DeSantis’ insistence, the GOP-controlled Florida legislature moved forward with an ill-conceived bill that would completely defund the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a special taxing district for Disney’s property spanning Orange and Osceola counties. Would cancel.

The Florida Constitution requires local governments to tax all taxpayers at the same millage rate, unless a taxpayer or multiple taxpayers form one of a number of special districts authorized by Florida statute to levy additional taxes for a specified purpose. Don’t agree to build one. Currently, there are over 1,800 special taxing districts in Florida such as Disney, as well as many other “community development districts”, the legal entity for special taxing districts being entirely within a municipality, and so on.

As I have stated repeatedly over the past year, this has gone on for far too long, RCID is No Tax breaks for Disney, but an additional tax In addition to the taxes paid to both counties, there is an annual tax of approximately $160 million, which the company voluntarily pays to maintain a higher level of services, infrastructure, etc. than is then or now provided by the counties. Can.

The RCID was considered necessary by the governments of both Orange and Osceola to properly manage the Disney property, both at the time of its creation in 1967 and into the present day, and it was not a structure that either county wanted to resolve. The Florida Legislature’s own analysis in 2004 reached the same conclusion.

There are some strange legal issues within Florida statute regarding the prohibition on repealing special taxing districts without the consent of landowners (which Disney didn’t do it at all here) as well as a plethora of First Amendment issues as multiple legal experts and the returning Disney CEO bob iger Have indicated. Even if the repeal of the RCID was legal under Florida law (which it is not), the government cannot otherwise take legal action against a taxpayer as retaliation against that taxpayer’s exercise of free speech rights.

It was neither common sense nor respect for constitutional rights that caused DeSantis to back off from his Cinderella Castle coup attempt, but rather the unshakable existence of RCID’s municipal bond debt – more than $1 billion – one such debt. which would become a debt to county taxpayers if RCID occurs. Was dissolved. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph It was estimated that this would increase taxes in his county by between $2,200 and $2,800 per family of four.

The Governor’s struggle to save face led to a new bill that retained the main structure of the RCID and took control of the board away from Disney and gave the power of appointment to the Governor.

This is a complete violation of how special taxing districts have operated under Florida law for decades; Since they are created with the consent of landowners to pay additional taxes for a specified purpose land owners They are the ones who vote to appoint the districts’ board members.

In fact, Disney’s competitor Universal Studios received approval earlier this month for a community development district to provide funding support for a planned extension of the rail lines between Orlando International Airport and Universal’s property — and the board’s All members are Universal employees. This is how the RCID operated for over fifty years, with the designated voting members being the Walt Disney Company itself and selected land trustees who were current or former Disney employees.

Unsurprisingly, Disney has argued in these motions that the RCID has provided “enormous public benefits” not only to the company, but to park guests and the people of Florida by transforming the area into a “thriving tourism center”, But DeSantis’ actions caused Disney “concrete injuries” and “serious damages” that “continue.”

The lawyers argued that these injuries to Disney, “arising from a scheme that the Governor, by his own account, deliberately conducted in secret to ensure that there would be no public input or even “That there may not be awareness as it was developed and implemented.” As was reported at the time the original RCID repeal bills were passed, Republican legislators passed them with almost no debate and the bill’s sponsors in both the Florida House and Senate acknowledged that they had not heard from Disney, RCID, or anyone else. Didn’t even bother to contact. Orange or Osceola County governments.

Disney says First Amendment retaliation claims are obvious, noting how the laws targeting RCID coincide with a bill to “punish Disney’s speech and continue to exert control over its political comments and programming.” were enacted, which “eliminated Disney’s voting rights in the governing body that it controls.” Using its property, a ‘State Receivership’ board appointed by the Governor in place of the landowner-elected body was formally charged with using its land-use powers to control Disney’s speech.

The motions take direct aim at DeSantis’ attempted defense that Disney was not injured because he was merely taking away an unfair “special privilege” that only Disney was entitled to, noting that these arguments were “sheer lies” and What DeSantis did was one. “Unconstitutional Reorganization of RCID”:

In repeated public comments, the Governor declared that the laws do not harm Disney because they make the company subject to the same regulatory structure applied to all other Florida businesses, creating a “level playing field”. This controversy is a complete lie. In fact, a special district was established this month to regulate land for Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park in Orange County – its inaugural board of supervisors consisted only of Universal employees. See Ariel Zilber, Universal Studios gets special tax district after DeSantis strips it from Disney, NY Post (October 13, 2023, 2:59 PM), Universal Studios gets special tax district after DeSantis strips it – disney/. Furthermore, most businesses and other property owners in Florida are regulated by elected, politically accountable municipal bodies. Some Florida businesses, as Disney now is, are subject to governance by a special district with a governor-controlled board, which closely regulates the use of private property with no accountability to local property owners and taxpayers.

