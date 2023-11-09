BREAKING – Bitcoin price near $38,000 as analysts predict SEC approval for BTC spot ETF.

The price of Bitcoin is rising as we speak. All charts are in green – and speculation is high that Alpha Coin will soar higher in the coming days.

At the time of writing, BTC has passed the $38,000 halfway point and reached $37,618, based on data from CoinMarketCap. The top crypto is up by 6.2% over the past 24 hours, and up a solid 8% over the past seven days.

The price of BTC has reached new highs, levels not seen in the last 18 months. It appears that market participants in the cryptocurrency industry are surprised by the strength of this recent rally.

The price of BTC is rising. Source: CoinMarketCap

The approval of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Spot BTC Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is a key requirement for the price of Bitcoin to rise and reach the coveted $50,000 milestone.

Anticipation Rises: First Place Bitcoin ETF Approval Marks Change in Industry

Market players are reportedly keeping a close eye on the potential approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETF, which represents a turning point. The move is the culmination of a series of events that started with Grayscale’s big legal victory at the SEC and will soon lead to the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.

Bitcoin is approaching the $38K area. Chart: tradingview.com

Analysts indicated that the current sentiment towards Bitcoin in the United States is the most positive since the beginning of 2022, noting that the last time the Asian market price was this bullish was in October last year.

His insights, referencing data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, highlighted that the ongoing Bitcoin rally is being supported by buyers in the United States.

According to James Seifert of Bloomberg Intelligence, the chances of a Bitcoin ETF being approved before January 10 are more than 90%. The SEC’s past practice of delaying decisions for many companies, particularly major market players like BlackRock and Fidelity, suggests the launch of a planned sequence of Bitcoin ETFs following Grayscale’s court victory.

The industry, burdened by years of failures from the SEC and FTX scandal, is eagerly awaiting positive developments. The potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States could serve as a watershed moment for the sector.

Bitcoin ETF Approval: Catalyst for Billions of Capital Inflows

ETFs represent a reliable and accessible path for mainstream investors to engage with this emerging asset class without directly holding Bitcoin. There is widespread belief that this approval could trigger a significant inflow of capital, potentially in the billions of dollars, driven largely by keen interest from institutional investors.

What Scott said: There are two paths that need to be completed for an ETF launch. Even if the 19b-4 is approved, S-1s will still require sign-off from Corp Fin’s division. There is no indication that this has been done yet. It is possible and even likely that there could be a few weeks or even months between approval and launch. pic.twitter.com/7OLj5HjSDy – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 8 November 2023

Seifert has outlined the requirements necessary for the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF. He highlights two key steps: First, the requirement for SEC Form 19b-4, which is used by self-regulatory organizations (SROs) to file rule changes with the regulatory body, requiring approval . The second step involves obtaining approval from the corporate finance department.

He emphasizes that the period between approval and actual launch can vary significantly, potentially ranging from weeks to months. This insight was shared by Seifert in a recent tweet on Platform

Currently, Bitcoin is fluctuating in the range of $37,500 and $37,700. Speculation continues as to whether the leading cryptocurrency will move past the $38,000 milestone or fall back to the $36,000 range. Nonetheless, the significant volatility in the cryptocurrency market indicates substantial vitality, indicating positive momentum for the broader crypto sector.

Featured image from Francesco Ungaro/Pexels

Source: bitcoinist.com