Break the no-win effectiveness-efficiency trade-off with five priority levels

Many of us learned the profitability U-curve. The point was that the most efficient low-cost producers and the most effectively differentiated premium-priced players made all the profits and those in the middle suffered the losses. But no situation is defensible. Ultimately, someone will always find a lower cost path or a new point of differentiation. The only way to maintain competitive position over time is to get everything clear on your core focus and invest in the right things in the right place at the right time over time, retaining, simplifying, outsourcing the rest. Or eliminate it.

core focus

As mentioned in the earlier article, all organizations design, produce, sell, distribute, and service. Over time the most successful people understand their core focus and align everything around it to deliver their competitive advantage.

core focus

Brad

five priority levels

1. Invest time and money in the right things at the right place at the right time to create competitive advantage as your main focus.

2. Maintain the things that are working well enough to support that main focus.

3. Simplify:

automate part or all of something

to limit the scope, geography, or extent of things

Delay so that less people are involved in things

Relax the standards of things (top 1% – best in the world; top 10% – world class; top 25% – strong; top 50% – competitive; top 90% good enough; bottom 10% minimum viable).

4. Outsourcing or delegating things that should be done and best done by others.

5. Eliminate or delay things that don’t need to be done or don’t need to be done right now.

This is the core of the strategy, allocating resources to investment by investing less in other priority levels.

In general, if your main focus is:

design, you will invest in innovation first. Your CEO will be the chief enablement officer, freeing up resources everywhere in a principled way to support the most important people and processes in the organization focused on innovation.

Think about how Apple outsources its production and distribution and provides minimal service levels. Not to be confused with Apple Stores. They exist solely for marketing purposes – which is what all organizations should do.

Production, You’ll drive accountability at every level to ensure things get built at the right quality, at the right cost, and on time. Your CEO will be the key enabler leading a hierarchical command and control hierarchy driven by policies and procedures.

Think about how the Coca-Cola Company distributes Coca-Cola all over the world that tastes exactly the same every time. Their product design is all about following fast, waiting for someone else to come up with the idea and either buying their organization outright or reverse-engineering their product.

Distribution, you will have a bias towards cooperating with others. Your CEO will be the master nominator, creating alliances across a matrix spanning far beyond your own employees to other organizations in the distribution eco-system with all types of shared responsibility.

Come to think of it, Amazon isn’t actually delivering most of the things it sells itself. They take advantage of UPS, Federal Express, and a whole host of third party distributors.

Service, your organization needs to exude customer-centricity from every pore. Your CEO will be the Chief Customer Experience Officer, promoting accountability directed through a decentralized organization so that the people closest to the customer make important decisions.

Think about how the Ritz-Carlton and other high-end hotels motivate, enable, and empower all of their people to solve guest problems on the spot.

enable timing option

The Marine’s handbook, MDCP1, says it well, “All actions are the result of decisions or non-decisions. If we fail to take decisions due to lack of will, we have voluntarily handed over the initiative to our enemy. If we deliberately postpone action for some reason, that is a decision. Thus, as a basis for action, any decision is generally better than no decision.”

It suggests that “decision making in execution becomes a time-competitive process, and timeliness of decisions becomes essential to generate momentum.”

One of the keys to enabling your people to make time-competitive decisions is to give them clear direction about objectives and intentions so that they all align with their accountability around the organization’s core focus, resource priorities, and their limited authority around those decisions. So that they know how their decisions and actions fit with the whole.

