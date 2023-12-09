Brazil's Grupo Boticario develops 3D skin using bioprinting technology

Engineered skin with hair follicles enables wide-ranging experiments and medical uses Grupo Boticario

Brazilian cosmetics giant Grupo Boticário has developed an engineered type of skin to change the way cosmetics are tested and pave the way for advances in regenerative medicine.

The project, described for the first time in the world as exclusively highlighted by Forbes, involves a type of skin developed using bioprinting technology – a method whereby cells are mixed with bioink and biomaterial, The tissue is then 3D printed to create a living tissue model.

The new 3D skin includes hair follicles, which were difficult to replicate with previous methods of tissue engineering. This results in more complex and realistic models.

From a product testing perspective, the project enables more detailed experiments on how substances penetrate the skin through the hair follicle, a critical element of bioprinted models. This method also increases the accuracy of laboratory studies by generating data that closely mimic real-life conditions.

Furthermore, 3D skin models can support the recreation of detailed models of human tissues and organs and reduce the cost of laboratory supplies. They can also be used in applications beyond the beauty industry, for example, as grafts for burnt skin.

The discovery and research led by the firm’s scientist Carolina Motter and published in the journal Science Advances “is a huge contribution to the scientific community,” says Desiree Schuck, Grupo Boticario’s senior manager for product performance.

The project is an upgraded version of the 3D skin model launched by the company in 2015. In addition to increasing security around cosmetics testing, Grupo Boticario has positioned the development as a means of enabling alternatives to animal testing – which the company has stopped short of for more than two years. decades ago.