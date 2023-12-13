Brazil's congressional commission delays debate on key revenue-raising measure

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Brazilian Congress’ mixed commission on Wednesday delayed examining a government proposal that would ban companies from using state-provided corporate tax exemptions to reduce taxable income for federal revenue purposes. Will give, a proposal that will increase government revenue.

Brazil says the measure would boost revenues by 35.3 billion reais ($7.10 billion) in 2024, and is seen as key to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s plan to eliminate a primary budget deficit next year.

The commission president, Senator Rogério Carvalho, said the discussion would resume on Thursday afternoon.

He accepted lawmakers’ adjournment request after the measure’s sponsor, lawmaker Luiz Fernando Faria, submitted a report easing the conditions originally set by the government.

Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice (STJ), the top appeals court for non-constitutional cases, ruled in favor of the government’s thesis regarding the amounts owed to the companies, with the loans consolidated with payments over 12 months, Faria reports. A possible 80% discount was offered. ,

It will also be possible to repay 5% of the total loan in five monthly installments, with the remaining amount to be paid over five or seven years with a discount of 50% or 35% respectively.

In line with signals given by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, Faria also included in his text changes to “interest on equity” (JCP) payments, which currently allow companies to deduct shareholder remuneration from their corporate tax obligations. Is.

Originally, the government aimed to raise 10.5 billion reais next year by abolishing the JCP, but Faria said his changes softened the government text, which was “too harsh”.

According to their report, the calculation basis for JCP will now “exclude positive changes in net worth as a result of corporate acts between dependent parties, which do not involve the actual entry of assets into the company, with a permanent increase in net worth, whether Whatever be the provisions of the accounting standards.”

In other words, companies can no longer deduct taxes from profits if those profits do not result in adding new assets to the company and permanently increasing the net worth.

($1 = 4.9701 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayers; Editing by Josie Cao)

