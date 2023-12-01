Brazilian lawmakers approve 15% tax for cryptocurrencies on offshore exchanges

The Brazilian Senate has approved new rules that will force locals to pay up to 15% tax on income generated from cryptocurrencies on offshore exchanges.

According to a live recording of the Federal Senate, the new rule applies to crypto users with assets of more than R$6,000 ($1,200) on all offshore exchanges.

Brazilian crypto users must pay 15% tax

The proposed bill has received approval from the Economic Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. It is on track to be given the green light by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The President’s approval is expected soon as his administration has initiated the proposal.

The new bill classifies crypto assets and wallets on offshore platforms as financial investments and will subject them to the latest tax rules according to the regulations of Brazil’s Special Secretariat of Federal Revenue.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, the bill also affects specialized funds – investment funds with a single shareholder – and offshore applications, which are foreign companies that invest in the local financial market.

This rule will become effective from January 1, 2024. Income on assets acquired before December 31, 2023, will be taxed at 8%, while wealth acquired before January will be taxed on access.

Brazil to raise $4B by 2024

Brazil’s central bank has found that Brazilians have about R$200 billion (over $40.7 billion) of offshore assets, most of which are stakes in investment funds and companies. With the new tax rules in place, the government plans to raise R$20.3 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2024 and R$54 billion ($11 billion) by 2026.

It is noteworthy that some members of the Senate had opposed this bill. Senator Rogério Marinho said the proposed tax rule proved that the government used old techniques and created taxes to hide its incompetence in managing the economy.

Although several representatives have proposed changes to the bill, the changes have not yet been implemented.

The latest development comes less than six months after the president gave the central bank the authority to oversee the local crypto sector along with the Comisão de Valores Mobilarias – Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees coins classified as securities. Takes care of.

source: cryptopotato.com