Brandywine Realty betting on office space market is still profitable

Construction workers used a crane on a sunny Tuesday afternoon last month to place the final beam atop the 14-story building that, when completed, will be the latest addition to the growing skyline taking shape in West Philadelphia.

It was a sign of progress in the 14-acre, $3.5 billion development at University City – an ambitious project launched by Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University, known as Schuylkill Yards, that will include luxury developments in the downtown area. This will include housing, public spaces and offices and laboratories. Cell and gene therapy market.

“The project is expected to take a decade,” Brandywine CEO Gerard H. “Jerry” Sweeney told an audience of unionized construction workers, politicians and others gathered for a ceremony to outline the city’s growth path for the next generation. Mark the occasion. Underscoring the importance of the project to the city, Democratic mayoral candidate Cherrell Parker stopped and took a photo with Sweeney.

The congratulatory speeches at 31st and Market Streets were a sharp contrast to months of headlines warning of a potential office apocalypse, which some economists say could devastate commercial landlords and cities alike.

Amid the rise in remote work, office vacancy rates have soared in Center City and the suburbs. Some landlords are facing larger loan payments at very high interest rates as they lose rental income as tenants leave. A Federal Reserve survey recently cited commercial real estate as a potential risk to financial stability in the United States.

In some ways, Brandywine, Philadelphia’s leading office landlord, mirrors that post-pandemic story.

“Majority opinion is not a test of validity. It’s like everyone basically said, ‘Okay, the office business is over.’ And the reality is it’s not,” Sweeney said in an interview Wednesday.

“The reality is that the connective tissue that physical spaces provide company culture and productivity benefits is still valid,” he said. “And I think that’s where you’re seeing this emergence of the quality thesis – as executives are thinking about what’s the best way to weather the storm in their business, to bring people together in high quality The ability to have a thoughtful, thoughtful environment tops the list of things that will generate productivity gains.

While Philadelphia’s vacancy rate rose to 19% as of September, Brandywine’s properties in the city are 95% occupied and 97% leased, according to real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle.

In recent months, Wells Fargo and law firms Fox Rothschild and Post & Shell announced they were reducing their Center City footprint – abandoning non-Brandywine properties – and on high-quality buildings owned by Brandywine. Signing the lease.

And in September, Brandywine announced a new lease with law firm Goodwin Procter at its first ground-up building in Schuylkill Yards, the recently completed West Tower – a 28-story, 570,000-square-foot mixed-use building that will house 326 Includes luxury apartments.

Still, Brandywine, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, is facing skepticism from investors who have soured on the office market. Brandywine’s stock is down 38% over the past year and down more than 70% since the spring of 2022, when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to control inflation. The stock’s performance is on par with similarly sized REITs. It closed at Rs 4.25 per share on Friday.

While the company’s reported results for the three-month period ended September 30 “point to a better environment than sky-falling fear-driven office real estate sentiment, we’re unlikely to get excited any time soon.” Let’s see,” analyst William A. Crowe of investment bank Raymond James & Associates said in an Oct. 30 note to clients.

Given the uncertainty over the economy, potential tenants have been slow to sign new leases, Sweeney has said, and in September he announced that the company would be building on its next Schuylkill Yards building — its 775,000-square-foot mixed-use East Tower. Will not start. – Unless at least 50% of the space is pre-leased.

How Sweeney, 67, deals with these challenges – which he called “a mix of threat and opportunity” – will have implications that go beyond his company’s shareholders, as Brandywine remains a major developer in the city and Radnor and suburban municipalities. . Plymouth meeting.

‘Trophy’ property

Brandywine owns 74 properties, the majority of which are offices, totaling approximately 13.2 million rentable square feet. More than half of them are in Philadelphia and its suburbs. The company is also active in Austin, Texas and the Washington, DC area.

Its largest tenants include IBM, gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics, Comcast and chemical maker FMC.

Even as commercial real estate faces post-pandemic economic headwinds, Brandywine has benefited from what industry insiders call a “flight to quality.”

In the new era of hybrid work, many companies are downsizing and looking for the highest quality facilities to attract and retain talent. it is welcome News for Brandywine, which owns most of the so-called trophy buildings in the city.

“What we’ve seen over the last 18 to 24 months is a real flight to quality and a real divide between the office properties of the rich and the poor,” said Lauren Gilchrist, executive vice president of commercial real estate services firm Newmark. For owners of top assets like Brandywine, “the story is overwhelmingly positive.”

In the most recent quarter, tours of the company’s real estate by potential tenants were 29% higher than the prior three-month period and above pre-pandemic levels, Sweeney said. And among its wholly owned properties, 53% of all newly signed leases are “a result of this flight-to-quality thesis,” he said.

According to Sweeney and independent analysts, tenants aren’t just looking for the best amenities — they want to be sure their landlords will have the resources to pay for improvements.

Jones Lang LaSalle analysts wrote in a recent report that with at least three Center City office towers in financial trouble, “the landscape of viable options for tenants may shrink.”

For example, advertising agency Lewellen moved its headquarters to Brandywine’s One Logan Square in October after leaving the Wanamaker Building, which was placed in receivership in September, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Tax breaks also help attract tenants. The Schuylkill Yards development is located within state and federal opportunity zones, which provide incentives to businesses.

But Brandywine has also seen weak leasing. According to Bank of America, the company initiated or renewed leases totaling 175,000 square feet in the most recent quarter, 40% below its 12-month average. This will increase pressure on earnings [the] The company’s overall leverage, Bank of America analysts wrote in an Oct. 30 report.

Life Sciences Center of Philly

While Brandywine says its top buildings can withstand pressure on the broader office market, the company says it’s also positioning itself to be a leader in another area in which working from home may actually be an option. Is not: Life Sciences. That area’s vacancy rate in the Philadelphia market was just 4% as of September, according to commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Brandywine began that pivot before the pandemic, starting with a 2016 partnership with Drexel on Schuylkill Yards.

It has since redeveloped a 283,000-square-foot building across from the 30th Street station that was once occupied by the former Bulletin newspaper and repurposed a nearby building for laboratory space. Those buildings are now home to Spark Therapeutics, a gene therapy company founded by researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and later acquired by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche for $4.3 billion.

Brandywine sees this area as a growth opportunity. According to Brandywine, venture capital funding into Philadelphia-based early-stage life sciences companies increased fivefold from 2018 to 2022, and over that time period the Philly market was the top recipient of National Institutes of Health funding – $317 million – for Cell & Gene. treatment

“The aggregation of talent and companies — whether it’s in University City, or in the Navy Yard, is a powerful magnet,” Alan Greenberger, vice president of real estate and facilities at Drexel, said during a conference hosted by Saul Ewing last fall. month.

This area currently makes up only 3% of Brandywine’s portfolio, but the company aims to increase its share to 23% of its square footage on land it already owns or controls, “as market conditions allow.” Gives,” Sweeney said on the most recent earnings call. ,

It’s against that backdrop that Brandywine is nearing completion of a life sciences building at 3151 Market St. — which Sweeney and local officials celebrated last month. Sweeney said the company has exchanged “numerous offers” with potential tenants.

Broadly speaking, Sweeney said potential tenants have expressed concerns about the direction of the economy rather than Brandywine.

However, other progress has also been made. Brandywine last year launched a 50,000-square-foot life sciences incubator with the nonprofit Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center in the Serra Center, a tower that was built adjacent to 30th Street Station in the 2000s. Tenants include an immuno-oncology company focused on cancer care and a biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-based therapies for pets.

Brandywine is now also converting another floor in the Serra Center from offices to graduate lab space. The hope is that as the start-ups grow, they will eventually move into Brandywine’s Schuylkill Yards buildings, Sweeney said.

However, the life sciences sector faces its own challenges. According to Cushman & Wakefield, US venture capital funding into the sector has declined 26% in the past year, as the Fed’s interest rate hikes have discouraged investment in risky start-ups. This has also dampened demand for office space, although analysts said they expect it to pick up again in the coming months as funding increases.

‘Turbulent times’

At least for now, investors still link Brandywine to the troubled office market.

The company reported funds from operations – a measure of profitability – of $50.6 million in the third quarter, beating Wall Street expectations.

But Brandywine cut its quarterly dividend from 19 cents to 15 cents a share for the first time since 2009 and only the second time in company history, according to Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis. REITs are managed not to maximize annual profits, but to distribute cash in the form of dividends to shareholders and leave very little in the way in annual profits to be taxed.

Brandywine said the cuts were necessary due to “ongoing volatility” in the financial markets.

During Brandywine’s October 25 earnings call, Lewis asked Sweeney if the worst was still ahead. Lewis pointed to the stock’s decline: “The market isn’t really buying it.”

In the interview with The Inquirer, Sweeney acknowledged “turbulent times” in commercial real estate and said the company wanted to cover its “danger points.” He said the company has abundant cash and available debt, and said that compared to its peers, Brandywine has significantly fewer leases expiring in the next few years.

“Investors want risk-adjusted return rates. Today, it’s hard to quantify risk in the short term,” Sweeney said. “…That’s why you see so much volatility in the stock market. No one’s really sure…where rates settle. No one’s sure That’s where inflation is going.”

“We’re obviously very focused on continuing to deliver value to our shareholders and stakeholders, making the right real estate decisions to ensure that proposition, and then waiting for the market to recover.”

